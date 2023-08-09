Franciscan Health and the Cornerstone Community Development Corp. will host the ninth annual Health & Wellness Fair in south suburban Ford Heights.

The event will take place between 12 and 4 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Cornerstone Community Development Corporation at 943 E. Lincoln Highway in Ford Heights.

It will feature health and wellness activities, free health screenings, children's dental exams, and information about men's and women's health. People can learn about breast cancer education, domestic violence services, recovery services, senior programs and the Cook County CountyCare medical health plan.

Participants can be screened for blood pressure, blood oxygen, body mass index, bone density, glucose, lung capacity and AFIB/heart rhythm. The event also will include group exercises, dancing, music, group exercises, dancing, giveaways and prize drawings.

Attendees can get vouchers for free health screenings at Specialty Physicians of Illinois, help with ComEd payment options and information about local outreach programs.

“It’s a pleasure to partner with Franciscan Health once again in providing much needed services to individuals and families from our service areas, which include Ford Heights, Glenwood, Lynwood and Sauk Village,” said Cornerstone Community Development Corp. Executive Director Angelia Smith.

Zarlengo’s Italian Ice and Gelato of Chicago Heights will provide frozen treats. Nutritious food options will be available as well.

“We are happy to once again partner with Cornerstone for the ninth consecutive year,” said Jeff Lebioda, outreach and events coordinator for Franciscan Health. “Many residents attend this event and receive free screenings and valuable information to help put them on a path to better health.”