The chief financial officer of Franciscan Health Dyer and Franciscan Health Munster hospitals was elected vice chairperson of the national Healthcare Financial Management Association Board.

CFO Pamela Ott was voted to the role on the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s Board of Examiners for 2023-2024. Originally convened at Indiana University in 1945, the Downers Grove-based professional management association serves more than 100,000 members, including chief financial officers, accountants and controllers, providing them with healthcare finance education to help them navigate the increasingly complex landscape of the health care industry.

“It is truly my honor and privilege to serve in this capacity on HFMA’s Board of Examiners,” Ott said.

She will work with Healthcare Financial Management Association staff and industry experts on credentialing programs, career development and career strategies. In her new role, Ott will work to ensure the association's programming is relevant to its members and healthcare finance professionals generally.

Ott will become a full committee chair on June 1 of next year.

“It is more important now than ever that healthcare leaders understand the financial impact of their decisions on their organizations," she said.

She also serves as a fellow of both the Healthcare Financial Management Association and the American College of Healthcare Executives. She's a board member for the Legacy Foundation in Northwest Indiana and an adjunct healthcare leadership and finance professor at the University of St. Francis in Joliet.

