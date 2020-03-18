Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note

MICHIGAN CITY — Franciscan Health's Crown Point and Michigan City hospitals now have COVID-19 testing available.
The Michigan City hospital already tested its first patient for coronavirus Wednesday morning, a hospital spokesman said.
Patients must have a doctor’s order to obtain a test and must pre-register.
Patients seeking testing at Crown Point should pre-register by calling 219-681-6912. The Crown Point testing site is located just outside the ER entrance.
Patients seeking testing at Michigan City should call 219-877-1474 to pre-register prior to arrival.
The testing station is located at a trailer on the far east side of the hospital’s main parking lot and is identified with signage.
Patients should not enter the emergency department to get tested, the hospital said. The testing site can be identified with signage at the hospitals.
To minimize unnecessary exposure, tests will be done in the patient's car, the hospital said.
After testing, patients will be instructed to return home. Results can be expected within three to four days.
Tests will be administered between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
All Franciscan hospitals will also be instituting new visitor restrictions.
No visitation will be allowed, with certain exceptions. One visitor for patients in the pediatric department, family birth center, ICU or ER will be allowed.
Anybody who meets the following criteria will not be allowed to visit:
• Has traveled to China, Japan, Iran, South Korea, Italy or have been on a cruise ship in the last 14 days
• Has had contact with or have someone in their home who had contact with a person with a confirmed or highly suspected case of COVID-19
• Is under the age of 18
• Has symptoms of a respiratory infection such as cough or shortness of breath
• Has a fever or signs of a fever (chills) in the past 24 hours, or a temperature of 100 or greater.
Visitor restrictions have also been put in place at Porter Regional Hospital and Portage Hospital.
Effective Tuesday, patients in the following departments will be allowed one visitor at a time:
• Emergency Department
• Surgery
• Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) - must be a parent
• Pediatrics Unit
• Labor & Delivery Unit
• Patients at end of life
The hospital system is not allowing visitors who have respiratory illness symptoms or fever, are under the age of 18, or have traveled internationally or been in contact with someone with symptoms in the past 14 days.