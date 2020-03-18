Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note

All Franciscan hospitals will also be instituting new visitor restrictions.

No visitation will be allowed, with certain exceptions. One visitor for patients in the pediatric department, family birth center, ICU or ER will be allowed.

Anybody who meets the following criteria will not be allowed to visit:

• Has traveled to China, Japan, Iran, South Korea, Italy or have been on a cruise ship in the last 14 days

• Has had contact with or have someone in their home who had contact with a person with a confirmed or highly suspected case of COVID-19

• Is under the age of 18

• Has symptoms of a respiratory infection such as cough or shortness of breath

• Has a fever or signs of a fever (chills) in the past 24 hours, or a temperature of 100 or greater.

Visitor restrictions have also been put in place at Porter Regional Hospital and Portage Hospital.

Effective Tuesday, patients in the following departments will be allowed one visitor at a time:

• Emergency Department

• Surgery