Franciscan Alliance has opened a clinic in Hammond that is the first of its kind in Indiana and aims to fill an urgent need to test and treat patients for hepatitis C and HIV.
The Multi-Specialty Hepatitis C and HIV Clinic is located on the first floor of Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond, 5454 Hohman Ave., and will serve both Northwest Indiana and south-suburban Chicago communities.
In the beginning, providers at the clinic will offer services from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. There also will be days available for free hepatitis C screenings with linkage to care-support services.
Dennis Stover, director of HIV, STD and viral hepatitis for the Indiana State Department of Health, said the clinic is a first for Indiana, adding: “I think it’s a model for the country.
“We know the HIV arena organized very early, and it had a lot of community behind it," he said.
"The hepatitis C community does not have that, so marrying up HIV and hepatitis C is very important to not have to relearn those lessons that we learned in the ‘80s. The importance is that they go hand in hand. A lot of folks that become HIV positive are also at risk of hepatitis C."
Jolietta Holliman, director of the hepatitis C program for the Franciscan Health Foundation, said automated calls have started going out to the Franciscan Alliance network, letting those born between 1945 and 1965 know they should be screened for hepatitis C.
Historically, the greatest burden of the hepatitis C virus has been among baby boomers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends they be screened at least once in their lifetime apart from other risk factors.
“The response has been incredible," Holliman said. “We’ve had engagement of over 40 percent, and almost 30 percent saying, ‘Yes, I’d like to come and get screened.’ ”
The screening and linkage-to-care portions of this effort are supported by the FOCUS (Frontlines of Communities in the United States) program of Gilead Sciences.
Since the initial FOCUS grant award in July 2016, the program has screened more than 20,000 Franciscan patients and community members for hepatitis C in south-suburban Chicago and northern Indiana, an increase of 145 percent.
Many people already identified, helped
Through those enhanced screening efforts, 490 people living with chronic hepatitis C have been identified. Still, providing patients with additional support and getting them care has been challenging.
“We now have curative hepatitis C medications, and we know that the rates of coinfection of hepatitis C among those that are also living with HIV and AIDS is significant and it’s a huge public health priority for Illinois and our partners across the state in Indiana," said Eduardo Alvarado, chief of the HIV/AIDS section for the Illinois Department of Public Health.
"So whatever we can do to align resources to synergize seamless entry to care, we champion. We would love to see this kind of model flourish and replicate throughout Illinois and Indiana."
The practice partners with the Pharmacotherapy Clinic to offer support in prescribing, preauthorization, medication counseling and patient assistance. While there are drugs that can cure hepatitis C, these drugs are often cost-prohibitive for many to purchase. The clinic will expand the patient assistance and charity program, so vulnerable and uninsured patients can receive the life-saving drugs.
The clinic also is working with other community agencies, such as the Aliveness Project, to secure additional resources for those who need them.
Dr. Claude Foreit, vice president of Franciscan Physician Network, said the clinic is the culmination of work on the part of Holliman and Sun Lee-Such, the Franciscan Health administrative director of pharmacy services for the Northern Indiana and South Suburban Chicago divisions.
“Hopefully it will be a great resource for Hammond, Northwest Indiana and the Calumet City region,” Foreit said.
Said Lee-Such: “This will be the first of its kind: a hepatitis C, HIV comprehensive center, so we can provide the best care for our patients. It fulfills our mission, because it’s filling a gap in the community with so many dedicated people coming together to provide that service.”
Anyone interested in scheduling a screening or seeking support services or treatment can call the clinic at 219-852-1563.