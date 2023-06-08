Franciscan Health Network in St. John added a new family medicine nurse practitioner.
Tawanda LeFlore is now accepting new patients in St. John.
She earned her bachelor of science in nursing degree from Governors State University and her master of science in nursing from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
LeFlore specializes in patient education, preventative care, wellness care and managing both acute and chronic conditions. Her clinical interests include pursuing comprehensive and holistic approaches to healthcare.
She's now practicing at Franciscan Health's St. John Health Center at 10860 Maple Lane in St. John. She will see new patients both virtually and in person at the Tri-Town medical office. To make an appointment, call 219-365-7000.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Pierogi stand, Brown Skin Coffee and Alpha Family Resale opening; Ixxa and Dan's Pierogies updating
Open
Open
Closed
Renovated
New mural
Opening
Opening
Coming soon
Coming soon
Expanded
Expanded
219 News Now 5/19/23
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Unbeatable Eatables, DRIPBaR Crown Point, Taco Depot and Flashback Antiques open; Da Burger House closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Unbeatable Eatables, DRIPBaR Crown Point, Taco Depot and Flashback Antiques open; Da Burger House closes