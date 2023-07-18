Franciscan Alliance, the parent company of Franciscan Health, warned the state it is laying off 61 employees across Indiana as it outsources some information technology functions.

Franciscan Health said the third-party IT provider R4 Solutions, a California-based health care IT company, offered jobs to all Franciscan employees who are being displaced by the new arrangement, according to a Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notice, or WARN, Franciscan filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The Mishawaka-based health care provider said the outsourcing would result in the elimination of jobs at its operations in Michigan City, Munster, Crown Point, Dyer, Olympia Fields, Lafayette, Beech Grove and Indianapolis, as its employees are shifted to the outside contractor.

"We write to inform you that Franciscan Alliance, Inc., has decided to contract with a third-party provider for some of its information technology services and will be permanently laying off workers," Franciscan Alliance Administrative Director of Human Resources Director Kellee Link wrote in the WARN letter to the state.

"As an accommodation to Franciscan and its employees, the new service provider, R4 Solutions, Inc., has agreed to offer employment to all current Franciscan employees impacted by the outsourcing. Even though these employees are being offered employment by the new employer, this is considered a permanent layoff by Franciscan," Link wrote in the letter to the state.

Franciscan expects to make the layoffs by Sept. 30.

"Healthcare systems across the country are still recovering from the human resource and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Franciscan Alliance is no exception," Franciscan Alliance Chief Information Officer Charles Wagner said. "When faced with the necessary task of cutting costs in the Information Services Department, Franciscan leadership weighed multiple options, including reductions in the workforce and in compensation. Ultimately, the Franciscan Alliance Board of Trustees in June 2023 approved the rebadging of 61 of the nearly 500 full-time employees to a managed services provider, R4 Solutions, which is headquartered in the United States."

The affected employees include cyber security engineers, cyber security specialists, computer operations support analysts, application technician analysts, customer service coordinators, governance risk compliance analysts, telecom technologists and systems engineers.

"The rebadged employees will continue to work on Franciscan projects under the employment of the managed service provider, with comparable wages. Every impacted employee will be offered employment," Wagner said. "We believe this decision provides the best solution for our healthcare ministry while ensuring full-time continued employment for the rebadged employees. Franciscan Alliance remains steadfastly committed to serving the needs of our patients, our co-workers and the communities we are blessed to serve.”