New parents and caregivers can get free car seats at an upcoming event.

Franciscan Health and Geminus Regional Health Systems will give away car seats at a car seat safety clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 4. Eligible parents and caregivers can get free car seats and learn how to use car seats properly and safely at the Franciscan Health Prenatal Assistance Program parking lot on Ogden Street just west of Hohman Avenue in Hammond.

"Car seats will be available free of charge to qualifying Indiana residents thanks to a generous grant from Geminus Regional Health Systems. The seats will be installed by a certified technician while supplies last," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "Caregivers must bring children to the event to allow the technicians to create a safe, proper fit."

The federal government estimates car crashes are the leading cause of death for children between 1 and 13 years old. As many as 40% of fatal crashes involved cars seats that were used incorrectly, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. Car seats save an estimated 325 children under 5 years old every year.

The hope is to save lives by helping put a dent in the 46% of cases where car seats are used incorrectly.

"The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recommends all drivers who transport young children in passenger vehicles have their car seats checked by a certified technician," Franciscan Health said in a news release.

Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 219-852-7875 or visit www.franciscanhealth.org.