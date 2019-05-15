SCHERERVILLE — Parents who are concerned about their child’s development are invited to reserve their spot for a free neurodevelopmental screening provided by Franciscan Health pediatric therapy.
The screenings will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, 221 S. Route 41 in Schererville. Parents of children from newborn to 8 years old can reserve a screening by calling 219-322-1600. The screenings will last 15 to 30 minutes, and a recommendation will be made for an in-depth evaluation if needed.
Parents may have questions about their child’s development, but don’t know where to turn. Concerns might be caused if a child has difficulty lifting their head; if a child is clumsy; if a child walks on their toes; if a child favors one side of their body; if a child has trouble grasping and using objects; or if they are not physically keeping up with other children their age.
Franciscan Health’s experienced physical and occupational therapists can answer questions about a child’s development and determine if the child would benefit from further evaluation and treatment.