 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free COVID-19 testing coming to Lynwood on Saturday
urgent

Free COVID-19 testing coming to Lynwood on Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Illinois Testing (copy)

Members of the Illinois National Guard work with the public at the state's new drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility at Rolling Meadows High School in May. The test is self-administered by the person being tested, and the test kits are passed through the partially-opened car window.

 Joe Lewnard, file, AP

LYNWOOD — Free COVID-19 tests will be available at Southland Center on Saturday.

The tests will be administered by an Illinois Department of Public Health team from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southland Center, 10 Southland Drive.

Anyone is eligible for testing, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. Individuals seeking testing are asked to bring an insurance card if they have one, but it's not required.

Specimens will be collected with a simple nasal swab. For more information, go to www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Porter County Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford receives Sagamore of the Wabash Award

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts