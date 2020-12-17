Free COVID-19 testing coming to Lynwood on Saturday

LYNWOOD — Free COVID-19 tests will be available at Southland Center on Saturday.

The tests will be administered by an Illinois Department of Public Health team from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southland Center, 10 Southland Drive.

Anyone is eligible for testing, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. Individuals seeking testing are asked to bring an insurance card if they have one, but it's not required.

Specimens will be collected with a simple nasal swab. For more information, go to www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

