Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing offered at Walmart
This Times file photo shows health care providers working at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Merrillville High School in April. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

LANSING — A free drive-thru testing site for coronavirus has been established at the Walmart on Torrence Avenue.

The store at 17625 Torrence Ave. will hold the testing in the parking lot for free, according to a news release from Walmart and eTrueNorth.

First responders, health care providers, those in high-risk groups and people with symptoms are eligible to be tested.

Starting Tuesday, people who are interested are asked to visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to get screened for eligibility and schedule an appointment.

For more information or if someone has difficulty scheduling an appointment online, people can contact 800-635-8611.

Patients should bring their confirmation information given to them after scheduling an appointment and a photo ID. Those being tested should wear face masks and stay inside their vehicles. Walk-up testing will not be available.

Individuals will perform a self-administered nasal swab in their vehicle with a health care provider observing them. Directions will be given to each person after an appointment is made. Those who believe they will be unable to self-administer the test must bring someone who can assist them.

After being tested, people can view their results on www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com after receiving a text or email notification. On average, results are available three to five days after testing. However, if someone’s symptoms worsen while awaiting results, they are advised to seek medical help.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

