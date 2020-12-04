 Skip to main content
Free gift wrapping to be offered at Crown Point courthouse Saturday
Free gift wrapping to be offered at Crown Point courthouse Saturday

Downtown Crown Point

The Old Courthouse is seen from the intersection of Joliet Street and Main Street in Crown Point.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

CROWN POINT — Take a little stress out of the holiday by having volunteers wrap your gifts from local businesses.

From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, free gift wrapping will be offered in the lower-level rotunda of the historic Lake County Courthouse to those who present a courthouse shop receipt.

Gift wrapping supplies also can be donated Saturday, in the event the courthouse shops hosts an additional gift wrapping day. If not, additional materials will be donated to the city of Crown Point for its Adopt a Family program and the Center Township Trustee's office for its Christmas sponsorship program.

Present wrapping will be offered for items purchased from a local small business outside of the courthouse for a small donation. A receipt must be shown.

Letters can be dropped off to Santa in his mailbox, and a card station also will be available for children to make holiday cards for local seniors in nursing homes and first responders.

In conjunction with free gift wrapping, a free-will donation drive will be held for the Courthouse cupola repairs.

Collectible Howe Christmas ornaments depicting the Old Homestead will be sold for $7, and Charles Swisher’s hardcover book of poems and Crown Point musings, "Reflections in Verse," will be sold for $12. Both can be purchased together for $15.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

