Free gift wrapping to be offered at Crown Point courthouse Saturday

CROWN POINT — Take a little stress out of the holiday by having volunteers wrap your gifts from local businesses.
From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, free gift wrapping will be offered in the lower-level rotunda of the historic Lake County Courthouse to those who present a courthouse shop receipt.
Gift wrapping supplies also can be donated Saturday, in the event the courthouse shops hosts an additional gift wrapping day. If not, additional materials will be donated to the city of Crown Point for its Adopt a Family program and the Center Township Trustee's office for its Christmas sponsorship program.
Present wrapping will be offered for items purchased from a local small business outside of the courthouse for a small donation. A receipt must be shown.
Letters can be dropped off to Santa in his mailbox, and a card station also will be available for children to make holiday cards for local seniors in nursing homes and first responders.
In conjunction with free gift wrapping, a free-will donation drive will be held for the Courthouse cupola repairs.
Collectible Howe Christmas ornaments depicting the Old Homestead will be sold for $7, and Charles Swisher’s hardcover book of poems and Crown Point musings, "Reflections in Verse," will be sold for $12. Both can be purchased together for $15.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Masked-up Santa flies in to Crown Point
Masked-up Santa flies in to Crown Point
Masked-up Santa flies in to Crown Point
Masked-up Santa flies in to Crown Point
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
Hammond holds inaugural tree lighting ceremony
Hammond holds inaugural tree lighting ceremony
Hammond holds inaugural tree lighting ceremony
Hammond holds inaugural tree lighting ceremony
Hammond holds inaugural tree lighting ceremony
Black Friday shoppers, Schererville Menard's
Black Friday shoppers, Schererville Menard's
Black Friday shoppers, Schererville Menard's
Black Friday shoppers, Schererville Menard's
EC Salvation Army annual Thanksgiving dinner
EC Salvation Army annual Thanksgiving dinner
EC Salvation Army annual Thanksgiving dinner
EC Salvation Army annual Thanksgiving dinner
Toys in the Attic toy store, Valpo
Toys in the Attic toy store, Valpo
Toys in the Attic toy store, Valpo
Toys in the Attic toy store, Valpo
The Sikh Religious Society of Indiana distribute food donations
The Sikh Religious Society of Indiana distribute food donations
The Sikh Religious Society of Indiana distribute food donations
The Sikh Religious Society of Indiana distribute food donations
Center Lounge free Thanksgiving Day dinners
Center Lounge free Thanksgiving Day dinners
Center Lounge free Thanksgiving Day dinners
112420-nws-allen_11
112420-nws-allen_03
112420-nws-allen_01
112420-nws-allen_02
Gallery
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.