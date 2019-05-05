GARY — Indiana University Northwest invites teens to explore science, technology, engineering, and math at a free STEM Camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 5 through Aug. 7. Students from underrepresented minority groups are strongly encouraged to apply.
High school sophomores, juniors and seniors will learn how exciting a STEM career can be through hands-on activities and experiments in biology, chemistry, computer information systems, informatics, math and geology.
Last year, 45 students participated in such lessons as Bridges, the Chemistry Behind Air Bags, Smells, the Biology of the Heart, Mathematical Brain Teasers and Build Your Own Video Game. Similar activities are planned for the 2019 camp.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for students interested in the STEM fields,” said Professor of Computer Information Systems and STEM Summer Camp Director Bhaskara Kopparty.
“It’s unique because all activities are led by faculty members who are currently conducting research in their respective fields and are dedicated to providing excellent STEM education.”
Kopparty said there is a shortage of underrepresented minority students pursuing STEM fields. The camp, made possible by the National Science Foundation’s Louis Stokes for Minority Participation program, is designed to address that shortage and boost the number of STEM graduates.
Materials, lunch, and a T-shirt are provided. To learn more, call 219-980-6724 or email lsampiun@iun.edu.
To register, visit iun.edu/stemcamp/index.htm. The priority registration deadline is July 14. Registration closes on July 25. Selected students will be informed by e-mail, phone, or text.
Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis is leading the $4.8 million Indiana STEM Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation initiative. The alliance is composed of six institutions across Indiana: Ball State University, Indiana University Bloomington, Indiana University Northwest, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, Indiana University South Bend, and Ivy Tech Community College, Indianapolis.