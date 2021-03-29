Free nicotine patches and gum being given out to celebrate Indiana Tobacco's Quitline's 15th anniversary

Looking to make a healthy change in your life?

The Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition for Porter County is giving out four weeks of free nicotine patches and gum to those looking to wean themselves off tobacco products to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Indiana Tobacco Quitline.

Porter County residents can get the smoking cessation aides while supplies last by calling 1-800-QUIT NOW.

“The Indiana Tobacco Quitline plays an important part in helping all Hoosiers, including Porter County residents, live healthier lives,” said Carrie Higgins, Program Director of the Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition for Porter County. "Quitting tobacco use is one of the best actions a person can take to improve their overall health.”

The Indiana Tobacco Quitline is credited with helping more than 180,000 smokers in the Hoosier State — including an estimated 3,200 Porter County residents — quit with free counseling over the phone, coaching on the web and a texting service that keeps people on track as they try to become more healthy and tobacco-free.

An estimated 19.2% of Hoosiers smoke, down from 25.9% a decade ago.

The Quitline, whose services are free to the public, claims a successful quit rate of 43%.