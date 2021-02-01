 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free webinar will guide small business owners on what to expect from next round of stimulus
urgent

Free webinar will guide small business owners on what to expect from next round of stimulus

{{featured_button_text}}
Free webinar will guide small business owners on what to expect from next round of stimulus

A Northwest Indiana Small Business Task Force Tuesday will go over what coronavirus relief small businesses can expect from the next round of stimulus.

 Karel Navarro, Associated Press

Small business owners can learn what to expect from the second round of stimulus at a free webinar Tuesday.

Lisa Beck with the Northwest Indiana Small Business Task Force said the hourlong webinar at 2 p.m. Tuesday would cover what coronavirus relief small businesses could expect in the latest round of stimulus spending.

"Small business owners have had a lot of questions about what to expect," she said. "It's a good presentation."

Geri Aglipay, the Midwest director of the Small Business Majority small business advocacy group, will cover subjects such as the new round of Paycheck Protection Program loans and what's changed since it was first rolled out early on the pandemic last year. She will go over the U.S. Small Business Administration Debt Relief Program, advance grants from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, and additional resources that might help them survive the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"After months of waiting for much-needed relief, small businesses are finally getting renewed support from the federal government," the Small Business Majority said in a press release. "The Small Business Administration announced that starting January 11, small business owners will have renewed access to new funds in the Paycheck Protection Program."

To register, visit https://app.livestorm.co/small-business-majority/nwisbfeb2021.

For more information or to view the presentation, visit the Northwest Indiana Small Business Task Force's Facebook page.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cigarette Prices in NWI

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts