Free webinar will guide small business owners on what to expect from next round of stimulus

Small business owners can learn what to expect from the second round of stimulus at a free webinar Tuesday.

Lisa Beck with the Northwest Indiana Small Business Task Force said the hourlong webinar at 2 p.m. Tuesday would cover what coronavirus relief small businesses could expect in the latest round of stimulus spending.

"Small business owners have had a lot of questions about what to expect," she said. "It's a good presentation."

Geri Aglipay, the Midwest director of the Small Business Majority small business advocacy group, will cover subjects such as the new round of Paycheck Protection Program loans and what's changed since it was first rolled out early on the pandemic last year. She will go over the U.S. Small Business Administration Debt Relief Program, advance grants from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, and additional resources that might help them survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After months of waiting for much-needed relief, small businesses are finally getting renewed support from the federal government," the Small Business Majority said in a press release. "The Small Business Administration announced that starting January 11, small business owners will have renewed access to new funds in the Paycheck Protection Program."