Fresh Christmas trees hard to find? Don't blame COVID-19

Christmas isn't Christmas for Jeannie and Jeremy Bultema without a freshly cut tree gracing their DeMotte home.
In their quest for the perfect tree, the Bultemas and their three children, ages 4 years to 20 months old, arrived at Henning's Christmas Tree Farm to cut down their holiday greenery.
The Bultemas prefer a Fraser fir, Jeannie said.
They spotted one, but it had already been claimed. Within minutes, they found another Fraser and all agreed it was perfect.
"This is a good tree. This might be better than the first one," Jeannie Bultema said as her husband chopped it down.
They were lucky to have found what they wanted, tree farm owner Quinten Henning said. "There is a big-time shortage of fresh Christmas trees," he said, "and it can't be blamed on COVID-19."
It has been suggested the pandemic, which has created a shortage in a variety of goods and services, is responsible for the reduced tree inventory this year.
Henning blames the recession of 2008, 2009 and 2010 when people weren't buying fresh Christmas trees, and farmers decided not to replant.
"Now we are way short of supply because farmers didn't plant any," Henning said.
Henning called it a classic case of supply and demand and said more people are opting for real trees instead of artificial this year.
"The last few years we have had a better economy and I think a lot more people are spending more time at home and are wanting more traditional experiences. A lot of people are going back to wanting a real Christmas tree," Henning said.
"I think people are staying home and enjoying the little things."
Henning's, located at 9320 W 1300 N outside of DeMotte, had a very limited number of trees to cut this past weekend but will now mostly be relying on precut trees which Henning bought from a supplier in Michigan.
Lee Van Vuren, owner of Lee's Trees, 15284 N 300 W near Wheatfield, agrees with Henning about the shortage theory.
"The recession that began in 2008 started the shortage because during that time, there was a year or two when tree farmers, even in big growing states like Oregon and Washington, didn't plant trees," he said.
"It takes 10 years to raise up a tree. It was OK for a while but now we're feeling the shortage."
Van Vuren, who opened his tree farm eight years ago, said he has a decent supply of trees right now for customers.
He admits the tree supply he has isn't endless.
"After this (past) Saturday, it will whittle us down," Van Vuren said.
Settler's Pond Rescue, a rescue and shelter for some 350 exotic, domestic and farm animals, sold one-third of its precut Christmas trees by the day after Thanksgiving, owner Pinky Janota said.
She said the place from where they generally get their shipment of Christmas trees cut them off this year because of the shortage.
"They canceled us a week before Christmas so we went to Minnesota to get trees. We were scared," Janota said.
She said they've been at their location in Beecher, at 1301 E. Offner Road, for 21 years.
"All our proceeds go to the shelter," Janota said.
Santa is there on Saturdays and Sundays and in addition to trees, the shelter sells wreaths and grave blankets.
Hensler Nursery, 5715 N 750 E, Hamlet, has been selling Christmas trees on its farm for 66 years.
Trees were plentiful a week ago, according to Bonnie Henigsmith, a part-time employee at the farm.
But a sign posted on the Hensler Nursery Facebook site told a different story, with plans to close earlier this year on Dec. 12.
"It's been an extraordinary Christmas season at Hensler Nursery. We have seen more families on our farm this year than ever before," the Facebook post says. "And this has meant an overwhelming demand for cutting down fresh trees in our tree fields.
"We prepared for this event and even increased our greenery and precut stock in every effort to meet our customer’s needs. Unfortunately, we just can’t keep up with the excitement and have made the decision to close early this year with the last open day Dec. 12."
Even many of the places that sell only precut Christmas trees were having a hard time keeping up with the demand.
A hardware department manager at Menards in Merrillville said she still had a decent amount of Douglas firs and Scotch pines as of Monday but numbers were "awfully short."