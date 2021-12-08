Fresh Christmas trees hard to find? Don't blame COVID-19

Henning called it a classic case of supply and demand and said more people are opting for real trees instead of artificial this year.

"The last few years we have had a better economy and I think a lot more people are spending more time at home and are wanting more traditional experiences. A lot of people are going back to wanting a real Christmas tree," Henning said.

"I think people are staying home and enjoying the little things."

Henning's, located at 9320 W 1300 N outside of DeMotte, had a very limited number of trees to cut this past weekend but will now mostly be relying on precut trees which Henning bought from a supplier in Michigan.

Lee Van Vuren, owner of Lee's Trees, 15284 N 300 W near Wheatfield, agrees with Henning about the shortage theory.

"The recession that began in 2008 started the shortage because during that time, there was a year or two when tree farmers, even in big growing states like Oregon and Washington, didn't plant trees," he said.

"It takes 10 years to raise up a tree. It was OK for a while but now we're feeling the shortage."