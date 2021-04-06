Friends flock to Indianapolis to support former Valparaiso coach Scott Drew

Scott rode into Waco with the dream to not only get to the NCAA Tournament, but to take the Bears to heights the program had never before reached: the top of the ladder on Monday night.

“We came with the chance to win a national championship,” Scott said during his introductory news conference in 2003. “We have the resources, we have the people, we have the leadership. That’s my goal in the next few years. It might take some time, but I can tell you this, our staff will have the work ethic, the integrity and the commitment to success needed to get this program where it needs to go. Together, we’re going to build something here, and I can’t wait for the ride.”

That ride has lasted 18 seasons before culminating in Monday’s championship. There was the rough beginning in 2003 when the scandal depleted much of the roster. The NCAA took away Baylor’s ability to play nonconference games in 2005.

In his fifth season, Scott led the Bears to the NCAA Tournament and two years later he had them in the Elite Eight. With each passing season, Scott got closer to his dream and his friends got closer to believing that unbridled optimism.