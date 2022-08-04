Friends of Portage Township plan fundraiser

SOUTH HAVEN — The Friends of Portage Township, Inc., will host a Friend in Me 5K Run and Walk Sept. 3.

The group is a nonprofit organization charged with fundraising for the development and sustainment of Portage Township parks and improving the quality of life for the Portage Township community.

The benefit will be held at Haven Hollow Park, 330 W. 700 N., South Haven. Registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. with the race beginning at 8 a.m.

Cost for pre-registering before Sept. 3 is $30 for participants age 11 years and up. Participants age 10 years and younger is $15. Day-of-race registration will be $35 for ages 11 years and up and $30 for 10 years and under.

Water will be available at the start and finish and at one point on the racecourse. Refreshments will be provided after the run.

Race awards will be presented to top finishers in the following categories: Top overall male and top overall female, top male masters and top female masters (40 and over) and top 3 in the following age categories: 10-and-under, 11-12, 13-14,15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-and-up.

Proceeds from this event benefit the construction of an ADA compliant walkway connecting playgrounds and amenities at Haven Hollow Park.

Register for this event at https://runsignup.com/race/in/valparaiso/townshipfriends5k