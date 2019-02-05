GRIFFITH — The town of Griffith is partnering with Lake Area United Way to help its residents in need of assistance get connected to more than 100 service providers through LAUW’s United for Families Network partners.
Specifics of the partnership will be detailed at the Griffith Town Council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall.
"We look forward to partnering with Lake Area United Way to help offer these valuable services to our residents," said Council President Rick Ryfa. Officials from Lake Area United Way will be at the meeting to give an overview of the initiative.
As an example, residents will be able to dial 2-1-1 for free, confidential telephone assistance provided by trained call specialists who can assess residents' needs and potentially connect them with emergency services such as food, utility, shelter and housing assistance. The call center is a service provided by Northwest Indiana Community Action Corporation (NWICA), funded in part by LAUW.
Another example is the FamilyWize prescription discount card available through LAUW, which has saved families an average of 45 percent on prescriptions. The program is free, requires no registration or eligibility criteria and can be used whether individuals are insured or uninsured. This program has saved Lake County families more than $6 million.
LAUW is able to quickly refer residents to other services provided by its United For Families Network Partners, like Catholic Charities and The Salvation Army, through its web-based, shared case management system called Charity Tracker. Griffith residents in need of assistance will be able to dial 2-1-1 to discuss needs and be connected to resources based on eligibility.
LAUW has convened the United For Families Network, a coalition of government entities, nonprofits and faith based partners, since 2016. The Network meets monthly and members have access to the web-based, shared case management system, called Charity Tracker, at no charge. “Charity Tracker is user-friendly, customizable and allows service providers to track assistance provided across shared client network and make direct-electronic referrals to other network providers for other assistance,” said Lisa Daugherty, president & CEO of Lake Area United Way. “On top of that, the system is HIPAA-compliant and allows each provider to meet the privacy needs of each client on an individual basis.”
For families, the system saves a significant amount of time on the referral and intake process. For providers and funding organizations, the data and reporting capabilities will provide invaluable information to strategically improve our community system of care, reducing duplication of services while increasing access and efficiency.
Anyone looking for assistance can reach out to 2-1-1 or to Erin Meisner at emeisner@lauw.org or 219-999-2545.