Frugal Friday draws hungry to Lake Fair

CROWN POINT — Frugal is as frugal does, or eats.
People can always use a bargain, and the Lake County Fair accommodated with Frugal Friday.
The first Friday of the county fair is dubbed Frugal Friday. Food vendors offer a smaller portion of a food or beverage item for $2. This is an opportunity for fairgoers to try something new or go back to an old favorite for a couple bucks.
“It’s a good idea,” said Donne Wu of China Rainbow from Cincinnati. “A lot of people come with kids and they want to see what there is to eat.”
China Rainbow offered bourbon chicken on rice, and among customers was Karen Foote from Schererville. A second-place ribbon winner in quilting, Foote came with friend Lisa Grosczek from Munster.
“We came to make several stops,” Foote said. “This is just our first stop.”
Priscilla Petropoulos, of Lowell, was working the Johnny’s Gyros booth, where hamburgers were going cheap for the day. Petropoulos noted, “This brings people out, especially parents, to help feed children, who don’t need a lot of food.”
Petropoulos could not remember how many hamburgers she sold in the past, but two years ago, she recalled, she started with 20 packs of hamburger buns and needed more.
Tracy Bane, of Lowell, came with a group of friends. “We just want to sample a couple things,” she said, adding that their list of favorite foods includes steak bits and potatoes, shish kebab, and elephant ears.
Mike Thompson, owner of Dr. Vegetable from Portage, offered deep-fried pickle spears, with ranch dressing for dipping.
“This brings people out here, including those without a lot of money,” Thompson said. “They can come here and try something new.”
Coming from Illinois was Mr. K’s Chuckwagon from Frankfort, where owner Alex Falaschetti offered $2 boiled and sautéed potatoes with butter and chives.
“This helps people with spending and trying something new,” Falaschetti said.
Amer Aintrazi of Steak Boys in Charlotte, North Carolina, was posting a sign for $2 hot dogs. He said, “Food at festivals and fairs can be pricey, and this brings people out.”
Randy Reichert of Hot Wisconsin Cheese from Kiel, Wisconsin, offered mozzarella sticks with ranch or marinara sauce. “This gets people to try something they have not tried before,” Reichert said. “It’s also an opportunity to get new customers.”
Mark and Michelle Crim, of Lowell, came with son Everett, 10, to try some reduced treats, including hamburgers and ice cream.
“This is awesome,” Michelle said. “We came for Frugal Friday and we’re going to keep coming.”
The Crims also come to the fair for the rides, animals and elephant ears.
Dana Verhaeghe, of Plymouth, had her arms full with five discounted hamburgers for family members at the open sheep show.
“It’s nice to have a good deal,” Verhaeghe said. “Everybody loves a hamburger, and at these prices.”