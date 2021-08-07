Frugal Friday draws hungry to Lake Fair

CROWN POINT — Frugal is as frugal does, or eats.

People can always use a bargain, and the Lake County Fair accommodated with Frugal Friday.

The first Friday of the county fair is dubbed Frugal Friday. Food vendors offer a smaller portion of a food or beverage item for $2. This is an opportunity for fairgoers to try something new or go back to an old favorite for a couple bucks.

“It’s a good idea,” said Donne Wu of China Rainbow from Cincinnati. “A lot of people come with kids and they want to see what there is to eat.”

China Rainbow offered bourbon chicken on rice, and among customers was Karen Foote from Schererville. A second-place ribbon winner in quilting, Foote came with friend Lisa Grosczek from Munster.

“We came to make several stops,” Foote said. “This is just our first stop.”

Priscilla Petropoulos, of Lowell, was working the Johnny’s Gyros booth, where hamburgers were going cheap for the day. Petropoulos noted, “This brings people out, especially parents, to help feed children, who don’t need a lot of food.”