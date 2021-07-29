Fuel cleanup slows eastbound traffic on Borman near state line

MUNSTER — Ongoing efforts to clean up a fuel spill are expected to keep one lane of eastbound Interstate 80/94 closed until at least mid-afternoon Thursday, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP said a semi-truck struck something in the roadway early this morning and ruptured a gas tank. Fuel remediation work in the right lane has caused backups well into Illinois, reaching as far west as Kedzie Avenue, according to the latest Indiana Department of Transportation information.

As of 12:30 p.m., ISP said the cleanup was expected to continue for several more hours.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.