Fuel cleanup slows eastbound traffic on Borman near state line
alert urgent

The Associated Press

MUNSTER — Ongoing efforts to clean up a fuel spill are expected to keep one lane of eastbound Interstate 80/94 closed until at least mid-afternoon Thursday, according to Indiana State Police.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

ISP said a semi-truck struck something in the roadway early this morning and ruptured a gas tank. Fuel remediation work in the right lane has caused backups well into Illinois, reaching as far west as Kedzie Avenue, according to the latest Indiana Department of Transportation information.

As of 12:30 p.m., ISP said the cleanup was expected to continue for several more hours.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

