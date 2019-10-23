LAPORTE COUNTY — A wanted man was apprehended following an hour-long police chase that ended in a trailer park outside of LaPorte.
Travis Hatchel, 33, was found at a residence Wednesday within the County Village Mobile Home Community in South Bend with the help of anonymous tips, said LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Capt. Derek Allen.
After the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team located Hatchel, he was transported to LaPorte County Jail. Hatchel was previously wanted by the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office and St. Joseph County authorities, Allen said.
Around 4 p.m. Monday, the pursuit began in Coolspring Township, south of Michigan City when officers saw the driver commit an alleged traffic violation. The chase continued for nearly 15 miles and ended near Fail Road and County Road 200 North.
The driver of the gold Cadillac, Nicholas Cook, was caught hiding in a trailer park; however the passenger, Hatchel, was not immediately found.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Hatchel got out of the car and ran toward the LaPorte Village Manufactured Home Community. Officers from Lake County Sheriff's Office and Valparaiso Police Department searched the area and set up a perimeter.
Cook, 34 of New Carlisle, was booked into LaPorte County Jail on charges of reckless driving, two counts of resisting law enforcement, aggressive driving and criminal recklessness driving with a suspended license.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.