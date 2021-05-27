Fundraiser has Sassy twist

WINFIELD — Jessie Sass had only met Marla Renfro and her daughter, Lilly, once.
That was enough.
When the owner of Sassy Salon found out Lilly, 2, had been diagnosed with leukemia, she decided to hold a fundraiser to help the family financially.
"When you give back it comes back to you. I'm trying to teach my daughter to pay it forward," Sass said.
Sass last week hosted a fundraiser for Lilly. It raised $4,000 to help the family pay medical costs.
The event was held in conjunction with the salon's one-year anniversary.
The timing was personal. Sass was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.
"I had a brain tumor two years ago in June," Sass said.
Sass hopes to continue giving back to the community by holding something of a similar nature next year.
Marla and Jeremy Renfro live in Lakes of the Four Seasons with their daughter, Lilly, who was diagnosed Jan. 13 with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic leukemia. She was 22 months old when the family got the news.
"She's been through the ringer," Marla said.
Lilly was sick with a fever right after Thanksgiving.
"She couldn't shake the fever so I finally took her back to her pediatrician," her mother said.
Marla has been making weekly trips to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago for treatment.
"She (Lilly) has been a brave little girl," she said.
Lilly has remained strong and is eating and drinking well.
"She's not been too sick from the chemo but is having a lot of lethargy. The clinic days are pretty long and they are treating her with four different types of chemo so we have to wait for a reaction," Marla said.
The benefit did wonders for Lilly's spirit.
"Just being outside and getting some fresh air and being out in the public makes such a good thing for our spirits. It means so much. You forget there are good people who want to help. It means everything," Marla said.
Local vendors who participated included Hazel Ral Boutique, Soulful Creations, Wondering Wildflower, Gypsy Soul Jewelry, Heidi Kleinamand with Li Bri Skincare, Izzy's food truck and singer Sean Riley.
In addition, some 37 baskets, many of which were made by folks in the community or by salon staff, were donated for the fundraiser, Jessie Sass said.
Marla said she was overcome by the response.
"I cried. The money is a blessing. Just a huge thank you to all who donated their time and money. Thank you for the reminder that there are good people."
For more information or to donate to the Renfro family, call Jessie Sass at her salon, 219-663-8440.
The salon is located at 8291 E. 109th Ave.