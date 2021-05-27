Fundraiser has Sassy twist

"She couldn't shake the fever so I finally took her back to her pediatrician," her mother said.

Marla has been making weekly trips to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago for treatment.

"She (Lilly) has been a brave little girl," she said.

Lilly has remained strong and is eating and drinking well.

"She's not been too sick from the chemo but is having a lot of lethargy. The clinic days are pretty long and they are treating her with four different types of chemo so we have to wait for a reaction," Marla said.

The benefit did wonders for Lilly's spirit.

"Just being outside and getting some fresh air and being out in the public makes such a good thing for our spirits. It means so much. You forget there are good people who want to help. It means everything," Marla said.

Local vendors who participated included Hazel Ral Boutique, Soulful Creations, Wondering Wildflower, Gypsy Soul Jewelry, Heidi Kleinamand with Li Bri Skincare, Izzy's food truck and singer Sean Riley.

In addition, some 37 baskets, many of which were made by folks in the community or by salon staff, were donated for the fundraiser, Jessie Sass said.