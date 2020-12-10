Fundraiser started for children of Calumet City police officer who died while on duty

CALUMET CITY — A fundraiser has been launched to aid the children of Calumet City police Officer Adam Zieminski, who suffered a medical emergency and died while on duty early Monday.
Calumet City Federation of Police Lodge #1 set up the GoFundMe benefit with a goal of raising $10,000 for Zieminski's two daughters. As of midday Thursday, 90 donors had contributed $7,005.
"Adam was a true hero and will forever be missed," the FOP said in the description of the CCPD Officer Adam Zieminski #190 Memorial Fund. "He made a lasting impression on any who had the pleasure of meeting him."
Calumet City Sgt. Keith Kwiatkowski, a friend and colleague of Zieminski for more than 20 years, said setting up the fundraiser was an easy call.
"(We) wanted to make sure the girls who he loved more than anything are taken care of," Kwiatkowski said. "That's what he would want."
Kwiatkowski was a fireman in the 1990s when Zieminski — who started his police career in Burnham — talked him into changing professions.
"He said, 'You've got to take the job,' (and) handed me the (application for Burnham)," Kwiatkowski said.
Zieminski then joined his brother Mark with the Calumet City Police Department, and again recruited Kwiatkowski.
"(He said), 'You can come over here now,'" Kwiatkowski said. "Then I ended up taking the test and coming in here."
Kwiatkowski said Zieminski also was instrumental in founding a South Side branch of the Polish American Police Association.
Given all of Zieminski's connections, Kwiatkowski isn't surprised by the fundraiser's progress.
"There's been an overwhelming response," Kwiatkowski said. "If you ever knew the guy, you'd understand why. He had a heart of gold."
Funeral arrangements for Zieminski have been announced by Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane in Dyer.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, with a celebration of life service scheduled for 3 p.m. that day.
For more information on the fundraiser, search "CCPD Officer Adam Zieminski #190 Memorial Fund" on GoFundMe.com.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Hammond Christmas Parade
Hammond Christmas Parade
Hammond Christmas Parade
Hammond Christmas Parade
Crown Point meets Illiana Christian
Crown Point meets Illiana Christian
Crown Point meets Illiana Christian
Crown Point meets Illiana Christian
push to adopt pets
push to adopt pets
push to adopt pets
push to adopt pets
Thea Bowman/21st Century, boys basketball
Thea Bowman/21st Century, boys basketball
Thea Bowman/21st Century, boys basketball
Thea Bowman/21st Century, boys basketball
120520-spt-gbk-mc-che_1
120520-spt-gbk-mc-che_7
120520-spt-gbk-mc-che_15
120520-spt-gbk-mc-che_8
Lake Central visits Andrean
Lake Central visits Andrean
Lake Central visits Andrean
Lake Central visits Andrean
Lansing hosts holiday celebration, tree lighting
Lansing hosts holiday celebration, tree lighting
Lansing hosts holiday celebration, tree lighting
Lansing hosts holiday celebration, tree lighting
120520-spt-bbk-ws-mc_7
120520-spt-bbk-ws-mc_8
120520-spt-bbk-ws-mc_1
120520-spt-bbk-ws-mc_6
high waves along the lakefront in nwi
high waves along the lakefront in nwi
high waves along the lakefront in nwi
high waves along the lakefront in nwi
Valparaiso at UIC men's basketball
Valparaiso at UIC men's basketball
Valparaiso at UIC men's basketball
Valparaiso at UIC men's basketball
Valparaiso at Purdue men's basketball
Valparaiso at Purdue men's basketball
Valparaiso at Purdue men's basketball
Valparaiso at Purdue men's basketball
120520-nws-hamhouse_01
120520-nws-hamhouse_09
120520-nws-hamhouse_03
120520-nws-angeltree_01
Gallery
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.