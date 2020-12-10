Fundraiser started for children of Calumet City police officer who died while on duty

CALUMET CITY — A fundraiser has been launched to aid the children of Calumet City police Officer Adam Zieminski, who suffered a medical emergency and died while on duty early Monday.

Calumet City Federation of Police Lodge #1 set up the GoFundMe benefit with a goal of raising $10,000 for Zieminski's two daughters. As of midday Thursday, 90 donors had contributed $7,005.

"Adam was a true hero and will forever be missed," the FOP said in the description of the CCPD Officer Adam Zieminski #190 Memorial Fund. "He made a lasting impression on any who had the pleasure of meeting him."

Calumet City Sgt. Keith Kwiatkowski, a friend and colleague of Zieminski for more than 20 years, said setting up the fundraiser was an easy call.

"(We) wanted to make sure the girls who he loved more than anything are taken care of," Kwiatkowski said. "That's what he would want."

Kwiatkowski was a fireman in the 1990s when Zieminski — who started his police career in Burnham — talked him into changing professions.

"He said, 'You've got to take the job,' (and) handed me the (application for Burnham)," Kwiatkowski said.