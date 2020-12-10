 Skip to main content
Fundraiser started for children of Calumet City police officer who died while on duty
alert urgent

{{featured_button_text}}

CALUMET CITY — A fundraiser has been launched to aid the children of Calumet City police Officer Adam Zieminski, who suffered a medical emergency and died while on duty early Monday.

Calumet City Federation of Police Lodge #1 set up the GoFundMe benefit with a goal of raising $10,000 for Zieminski's two daughters. As of midday Thursday, 90 donors had contributed $7,005.

"Adam was a true hero and will forever be missed," the FOP said in the description of the CCPD Officer Adam Zieminski #190 Memorial Fund. "He made a lasting impression on any who had the pleasure of meeting him."

Calumet City Sgt. Keith Kwiatkowski, a friend and colleague of Zieminski for more than 20 years, said setting up the fundraiser was an easy call.

"(We) wanted to make sure the girls who he loved more than anything are taken care of," Kwiatkowski said. "That's what he would want."

Kwiatkowski was a fireman in the 1990s when Zieminski — who started his police career in Burnham — talked him into changing professions.

"He said, 'You've got to take the job,' (and) handed me the (application for Burnham)," Kwiatkowski said. 

Zieminski then joined his brother Mark with the Calumet City Police Department, and again recruited Kwiatkowski.

"(He said), 'You can come over here now,'" Kwiatkowski said. "Then I ended up taking the test and coming in here."

Kwiatkowski said Zieminski also was instrumental in founding a South Side branch of the Polish American Police Association.

Given all of Zieminski's connections, Kwiatkowski isn't surprised by the fundraiser's progress.

"There's been an overwhelming response," Kwiatkowski said. "If you ever knew the guy, you'd understand why. He had a heart of gold."

Funeral arrangements for Zieminski have been announced by Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane in Dyer.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, with a celebration of life service scheduled for 3 p.m. that day.

For more information on the fundraiser, search "CCPD Officer Adam Zieminski #190 Memorial Fund" on GoFundMe.com.

