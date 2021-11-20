 Skip to main content
Fundraiser to benefit 4-year-old with cancer
 Joseph S. Pete

EAST CHICAGO — A fundraiser will benefit a 4-year-old battling cancer.

The family of Miguel Huerta Jr. is hosting a fundraiser from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Club Ki Yowga at 5220 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago.

Huerta Jr., an East Chicago resident, was diagnosed with B-cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia, or B-cell ALL, after his mother Jessenia Maldonado noticed a change in his normally upbeat and energetic demeanor three years ago.

She took him to see the doctor and he was diagnosed with cancer when still just 1 year old.

Doctors reassured the family B-cell ALL had the highest survival rate of any cancer. But Huerta Jr., now 4 years old, has been struggling for the last three years.

He underwent a failed CART T-cell therapy treatment. His younger sister Ahneli donated bone marrow.

After the bone marrow transplant, he went into remission last year. But then in September, his cancer returned.

“It was a very hard situation,” Maldonado said. “It was not like the billboards that you see on the highway, of smiling kids with cancer. When you’re living it, it is awful.”

They hope to get him treated so they can enjoy the holidays without fears about his health. The fundraiser will cover medical and travel expenses while seeking to boost the spirits of Huerta Jr. and his family.

“We want to spend time with family, friends and those members of our community who have given us their support in our hardest moments,” said Maldonado.

