Fundraiser to benefit 4-year-old with cancer

EAST CHICAGO — A fundraiser will benefit a 4-year-old battling cancer.

The family of Miguel Huerta Jr. is hosting a fundraiser from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Club Ki Yowga at 5220 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago.

Huerta Jr., an East Chicago resident, was diagnosed with B-cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia, or B-cell ALL, after his mother Jessenia Maldonado noticed a change in his normally upbeat and energetic demeanor three years ago.

She took him to see the doctor and he was diagnosed with cancer when still just 1 year old.

Doctors reassured the family B-cell ALL had the highest survival rate of any cancer. But Huerta Jr., now 4 years old, has been struggling for the last three years.

He underwent a failed CART T-cell therapy treatment. His younger sister Ahneli donated bone marrow.

After the bone marrow transplant, he went into remission last year. But then in September, his cancer returned.

“It was a very hard situation,” Maldonado said. “It was not like the billboards that you see on the highway, of smiling kids with cancer. When you’re living it, it is awful.”