Three weeks after the Mercy Hospital shooting in Chicago took the lives of a doctor, a pharmacy resident and a police officer, a fundraiser has garnered $40,000 to support gun violence research.
Dr. Tamara O'Neal, 38, was known by her family as a ray of sunshine and by fellow LaPorte church members as a dedicated choir director.
On Nov. 19, O'Neal became a victim of gun violence when her ex-fiance, Juan Lopez, came to her hospital workplace to take back the engagement ring and killed O'Neal and two others. Family and police said Lopez was angry that O'Neal had broken off their engagement.
Two organizations have since banded together around the hopes of two words, “Never again.”
The Dr. Tamara O'Neal Memorial Research Fund was launched shortly after the shooting and has since collected enough support to nearly hit its goal of $50,000.
While medical professionals see their share of gunshot wounds in the emergency room, this shooting hit close to home.
“This felt very personal,” said Dara Kass, FemInEM founder and board member of AFFRIM. “It happened to one of us. This doctor goes to work in the ER, and a man who claimed to have loved her once killed her. It happens to so many other women. I'm not surprised we were able to mobilize the community. She is the face of the need for this change.”
The funds will go toward researching gun violence in relation to intimate partner violence and women of color, Karas said.
The donations are being funneled from FemInEM, an organization for women working in emergency medicine, to AFFIRM, the American Foundation for Firearm Injury Reduction in Medicine. AFFIRM is a coalition of clinicians and researchers who partner with private financial resources to fund public health research on gun violence.
At first the fundraiser on FemInEM's site, feminem.org, was set up to help the family cover the cost of O'Neal's funeral, with the help of her friends in the medical field and with permission from her parents.
Within 21 hours of launching the fundraiser, more than enough money was raised to cover funeral costs, Kass said. That's when the Dr. Tamara O'Neal Memorial Research Fund was created. It has taken off at rocket speed.
“I'm not surprised. I'm honored for her,” Kass said. “She is an important testimonial for why this research is so important. The emergency medicine community has lost one of our own, and it's important to do research and to honor a fallen sister, since we're not going to get funding from the federal government anytime soon.”
If the fundraising goal of $50,000 is hit, private donors have agreed to match the amount donated, bringing the total to $100,000.
“The most important thing is that there's a community of people who feel personally effected by this,” Karas said. “It's pretty extraordinary that in a time of such pain the family allowed us to set this memorial fundraiser up and hopefully create change and save lives.”
Hundreds pay final respects to slain doctor, remember her as a God-loving ray of sunshine'
LAPORTE — Hundreds of mourners filled the First Church of God on Friday to pay their final r…
Doctor from LaPorte killed in Chicago hospital shooting memorialized through fundraiser, funeral services
Doctor from LaPorte killed in Chicago hospital shooting memorialized through fundraiser, funeral services Friday
Loved ones will come together Friday morning to remember the doctor from LaPorte who was kil…