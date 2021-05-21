Fundrasier benefits child with leukemia

WINFIELD — Sassy Salon is hosting a fundraiser Saturday in conjunction with its one year anniversary.

It's from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the salon, 8291 E. 109th Ave.

Proceeds from a raffle basket fundraiser will go to Lilly Reidfro, 3, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, who has leukemia.

The event will include the raffle basket at $5 each for tickets or six tickets for $20, Izzy's food truck and singer Sean Riley.

Local vendors include Hazel Ral Boutique, Soulful Creations, Wondering Wildflower, Gypsy Soul Jewelry, Heidi Kleinamand with Li Bri Skincare and many others.

For more information, call 219-663-8440.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.