The State Budget Committee on Friday approved plans for a new $1.2 billion correctional facility in Westville, but not before several members raised concerns about the project’s significant cost-estimate increase and the recent decision that the new prison would replace the Indiana State Prison at Michigan City in addition to the existing Westville Correctional Facility.

The State Legislature this year added $800 million to a 2021 appropriation of $362 million to replace Westville, and in recent weeks Department of Correction officials decided to add the Michigan City prison’s closure to the project.

“This is a very interesting evolution, to say the least,” state Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, said during Friday’s committee meeting, which was held at the Ivy Tech Community College in Madison and was viewable online.

Department of Correction Commissioner Christina Reagle said the closure emerged from the new state budget’s language, which appropriated the extra $800 million for “correctional facility upgrades” rather than specifying it for replacement of the current Westville facility.

State Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, who chaired Friday’s meeting, said the shift to “open language” in the budget was with the intention of making a reevaluation of other facilities possible. He said he was “not on board” with $1.2 billion solely for replacement of the current Westville prison.

Reagle said the language change and delay of the project’s approval at the committee’s June meeting led to “internal conversations” at DOC about closing the state prison.

On a recent tour of the facility, which opened in 1860, Thompson said he was told it needed about $400 million in infrastructure improvements. The idea to close it, thus making those expenditures unnecessary, changed his position on the overall project, he said.

“That’s what convinced me it’s the right thing,” Thompson said of the $1.2 billion expenditure.

In addition to infrastructure costs, Reagle said the outdated Michigan City prison has an annual operating cost of $45 million, and savings associated with closing it will help the department reduce the payback period on the new prison to 20 years.

She said a modern safety and security environment at the new facility would be significant improvements from the current state prison. And with the Westville site about 15 miles from Michigan City, the jobs of staff at the latter can be transferred to the new prison, she said.

“It just overall makes sense,” Reagle said of closing Michigan City.

Democratic members of the committee, including Delaney, pushed back on the cost increase and, to them, abrupt decision to close the Indiana State Prison.

State Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, asked “what changed since 2021?” He called the $800 million increase “extremely high.”

Reagle said the additional $800 million was due to inflation — the design of the new prison had not changed from 2021, she said.

Thompson suggested — and the DOC’s director of construction services, Kevin Orme, agreed — that the original estimate was too low, made by a design firm no longer involved in the project.

Orme also said that the increase is similar to those experienced by prison systems in other states, citing labor, electronics and steel price increases as prominent reasons for the tripling of the cost estimate.

While the full committee approved release of the $1.2 billion, Qaddoura said he hoped the project finances would continue to be an “ongoing discussion.”

“I still believe that $800 million of additional cost on any project should help us pause and rethink how we can move forward,” he said.

Reagle said design of the new Westville Correctional Facility is about 95% complete, with site work underway. With Friday’s release of funding, construction can begin this year, she said.

The plan calls for a 4,200-bed prison at Westville — a 24% increase from the current maximum of 3,400 inmates housed in a facility that opened in 1951 as a state mental health facility and was converted in 1979 to a now-outdated correctional facility.

Data show, as of May 1, there were 2,329 men incarcerated at the Indiana State Prison and 2,284 men in Westville, or a total of 4,523 inmates.

Reagle said prisoners will be moved to the new facility, or to other facilities in the state as needed, when the new prison opens.

Prison site seen as opportunity

State officials haven't announced a future use for the Michigan City property, but local leaders have contemplated its potential for development, with its location within one mile of Lake Michigan and the Indiana Dunes National Park's popular Mount Baldy area. Studying a move of the prison and "reimagining that land use for recreation, retail, restaurant and mixed-use space" was one of a variety of projects in the state READI grant plan published in 2021 under the leadership of the Northwest Indiana Forum.

The grant application requested $350,000, to be combined with $100,000 from the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission, for a study of the site. Northwest Indiana received total grant funding of $50 million in the READI program's first round.

“We are ecstatic about this opportunity to invest further in Michigan City and reimagine the immense potential for the prison site,” said Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis in a statement after the State Budget Committee decision.

Clarence Hulse, executive director of the Economic Development Corp. of Michigan City, said the prison site's potential is added to projects already planned or underway, including the South Shore double tracking and several major residential and commercial developments.

“Vacating the (prison) space allows us to dream big, attracting new investments and industries, revitalizing our city, and continue creating a thriving environment for our residents,” Hulse said.

