Funeral services set for beloved local historian, educator
Funeral services set for beloved local historian, educator

CROWN POINT — Funeral arrangements for Bruce Woods, a beloved historian and educator, have been set for Monday.

Woods, who died Tuesday at the age of 78, spent decades preserving local history as the president of the Lake County Historical Society and the curator and director of the Lake County Historical Museum.

The historian also served in the United States Army and taught English at Merrillville High School for nearly 30 years. During his tenure with the Merrillville Community School Corp., Woods directed plays and was the faculty adviser for the yearbook and school newspaper. 

Woods was a member of various local organizations and volunteered with Meals on Wheels in Merrillville and Hobart, as well as Harbor Light Hospice.

Visitation will be held for Woods from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Burns Funeral Home and Crematory, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, according to his obituary. 

Woods' funeral service is set to begin at 2 p.m., with interment to follow at the Historic Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point.  

Masks and social distancing are required, and the funeral will be livestreamed at www.burnsfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lake County Historical Museum, 1 Courthouse Square, Suite 205, Crown Point, IN 46307. 

