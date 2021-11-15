Gabis Arboretum hosts community giving event

VALPARAISO — The giving season has arrived for the Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest.

The Gabis Arboretum will partner with the Porter County Salvation Army and Portage Township Food Pantry on Saturday and Sunday for a winter clothing and food drive. The weekend of giving will also include guided hikes, crafts, book readings, golf-cart tours and Gabis Arboretum annual membership promotions.

“We wanted the chance to thank the community for their continued support,” said Peyton Lindquist, the events and program coordinator for the arboretum. “Bringing people together to donate, learn and experience the arboretum feels like the best way to express our appreciation for the region and the people in it.”

“Don’t forget to give back to your friends and family with a gift membership to the arboretum,” said arboretum Executive Director Stephanie Blackstock. “For a limited time, each gift membership comes with an exclusive arboretum stationary card. And, if you bring an item to donate to the Portage Food Pantry or the Salvation Army, we’ll add an extra two months to your new, renewal or gift membership.”

Gabis Gives Back is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.each day. The event is free, but pre-registration for activities is encouraged.

The schedule: