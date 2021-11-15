Gabis Arboretum hosts community giving event

VALPARAISO — The giving season has arrived for the Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest.
The Gabis Arboretum will partner with the Porter County Salvation Army and Portage Township Food Pantry on Saturday and Sunday for a winter clothing and food drive. The weekend of giving will also include guided hikes, crafts, book readings, golf-cart tours and Gabis Arboretum annual membership promotions.
“We wanted the chance to thank the community for their continued support,” said Peyton Lindquist, the events and program coordinator for the arboretum. “Bringing people together to donate, learn and experience the arboretum feels like the best way to express our appreciation for the region and the people in it.”
“Don’t forget to give back to your friends and family with a gift membership to the arboretum,” said arboretum Executive Director Stephanie Blackstock. “For a limited time, each gift membership comes with an exclusive arboretum stationary card. And, if you bring an item to donate to the Portage Food Pantry or the Salvation Army, we’ll add an extra two months to your new, renewal or gift membership.”
Gabis Gives Back is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.each day. The event is free, but pre-registration for activities is encouraged.
The schedule:
Saturday
10 a.m. — The Importance of Wetlands walk. Attend an educational walk with Master Naturalist, Oakley Molinaro, and learn about the importance of wetlands ecosystems in Northwest Indiana.
Noon-3 p.m. — Golf-cart tours. Dress for the weather and meet in the Railway Depot to sign up for a guided golf-cart tour. Groups of up to five people can be accommodated per tour.
1-2:30 p.m. — Children’s book reading and foraging & owl workshop. Children's book author Carrie Steinweg reads "Into the Night," her book about nocturnal animals. Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase (cash only). After the reading, the group will head outside to gather sticks, leaves and rocks. That material will be used to create owls. Participation is free and registration is encouraged.
Sunday
10 a.m. — Bird walk. Join Jo Brugos, member of the arboretum’s Bluebird Group, for a bird walk around the arboretum. Bring binoculars and learn to identify bird species of Northwest Indiana.
Noon-3 p.m. — Golf-cart tours.
1-2 p.m. — Children’s book reading and recycled bird feeder craft. Reduce, reuse, recycle! Join the group for a reading of "What a Waste: Trash, Recycling, and Protecting our Planet" by Jess French. Participation is free and registration is encouraged.
Self-guided activities throughout the day include nature bingo and scavenger hunt worksheets.
More information can be found at https://www.pnw.edu/gabis-arboretum/.
