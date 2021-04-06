 Skip to main content
Gabriel's Horn wants to help more clients

Gabriel's Horn wants to help more clients

VALPARAISO — Gabriel’s Horn Woman’s and Children’s Shelter is an emergency shelter for women and children.

It offers a place to clients to rest, reflect and receive wraparound services.

The staff and Board of Directors believe they need and want to do more to house people and expand its shelter.

They want to serve more people and create more safe spaces and rooms for the many homeless in Valparaiso.

To make that happen, they are asking people to give by contributing to its Go Fund Me link, https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/gabriels-horn-fundraiser/gabrielshorncorporation.

