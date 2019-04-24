CROWN POINT - Crown Point Police are advising drivers to avoid 109th Avenue and Broadway as broken traffic lights and wires dangle over the intersection.
Chief Pete Land said police received a report around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday that a garbage truck left its lift up going southbound through the intersection and hit the traffic lights, causing debris to scatter across the road.
The driver stayed at the scene and no other vehicles were involved in the accident, Land said. No injuries are reported.
The roads are not closed, but police are still on scene and are expected to be for another hour, Land said.
