Garcia back at helm of East Chicago Council

EAST CHICAGO — Robert Garcia is back at the helm of the East Chicago City Council.
The recent resignation of former City Council President Emiliano Perez has resulted in Garcia, D-5th, once again moving to the council president seat.
Garcia served in that role in 2020 and then as vice president when Perez was elected president in January.
The council at its meeting Wednesday unanimously elected Councilwoman Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, to replace Garcia as vice president.
She was the lone nominee for the position.
Garcia said that while becoming president of the council again was unexpected, he is ready for the challenge and mentioned fiscal responsibility as one of his goals.
He said a caucus at which a replacement will be chosen to fill the vacancy on the council created by Perez's resignation is expected to occur on Sept. 25.
Perez had served as an at-large member of the council since 2017, when he was elected by Democratic precinct committee members following the death of former Councilman Ronald London.
"We're going to miss his leadership on this council," Garcia said.
The council also at its most recent meeting once again approved an ordinance appropriating $1.4 million obtained from the American Rescue Plan Act to go toward a premium bonus for city employees.
Although originally approved on Aug. 11, it was later realized a public hearing was necessary because an additional appropriation was involved, and that requirement was satisfied at the Sept. 8 meeting.
Full-time city employees with five or more years of service will receive a payment of $3,000, while others will receive less.
Mayor Anthony Copeland said in a letter to city employees the money is a reward for extraordinary service during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"All employees in the city throughout the time period of the pandemic have been declared and designated as essential workers," said Joseph Allegretti, legal advisor to Copeland.
One change from the first time the ordinance was approved is that former full-time employees of the city who retired since the beginning of 2020 will also be eligible for the reward.
"The council had requested in the last meeting that there be past employees, retired employees included in this premium pay," City Council attorney Angela Jones said.
Garcia thanked Copeland for agreeing with the council to include retirees.
"They've been an important part of the city," Garcia said. "Many of them had anywhere between 20 and 30 years working for the City of East Chicago."
Allegretti said the $1.4 million will be sufficient to pay $84,000 to 28 retirees who all had over 5 years of service and would thus qualify for the maximum payment of $3,000.