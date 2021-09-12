Garcia back at helm of East Chicago Council

EAST CHICAGO — Robert Garcia is back at the helm of the East Chicago City Council.

The recent resignation of former City Council President Emiliano Perez has resulted in Garcia, D-5th, once again moving to the council president seat.

Garcia served in that role in 2020 and then as vice president when Perez was elected president in January.

The council at its meeting Wednesday unanimously elected Councilwoman Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, to replace Garcia as vice president.

She was the lone nominee for the position.

Garcia said that while becoming president of the council again was unexpected, he is ready for the challenge and mentioned fiscal responsibility as one of his goals.

He said a caucus at which a replacement will be chosen to fill the vacancy on the council created by Perez's resignation is expected to occur on Sept. 25.

Perez had served as an at-large member of the council since 2017, when he was elected by Democratic precinct committee members following the death of former Councilman Ronald London.

"We're going to miss his leadership on this council," Garcia said.