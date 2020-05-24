There’s an old saying, “Never underestimate the healing power of a quiet moment in the garden.”
Perhaps there hasn’t been a more appropriate time than now when that saying has been true.
Just ask Mariellen Smith.
In the garden is where you’ll likely find the Schererville resident and president of the Munster Garden Club, checking her journal to remember where she planted each item the season before and experiencing joy as she watches the plants grow, bloom and thrive.
“I find digging in the earth very therapeutic, especially during these stressful times,” Smith said. “I pop in my ear buds, listen to music and start digging, weeding and pruning, and I’m in another world.”
While tending a flower bed or vegetable garden can reap beautiful and tasty rewards, gardening also offers several other health benefits, experts say.
In fact, several studies have shown gardening can offer physical and mental health benefits. One Japanese study found that simply viewing plants can reduce stress, fear and sadness.
At a time when COVID-19 is prompting concern over both the physical and mental well-being of individuals, gardening can offer a much needed break.
“Spending time outside is good for mental and physical well-being, breathing in fresh air and getting sunlight for added vitamin D after a long winter indoors,” said dietitian Julie Santana, who is with hospitality and nutrition services at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.
Gardening also can be a good opportunity for families to learn together and feel a sense of achievement after watching plants grow from start to finish, especially when what is cultivated can be served during family meal time.
“Gardening is a good stress-relieving hobby and a very good exercise with the end result that provides you with healthy foods right at your fingertips,” Santana said. “It is also very cost-effective to be able to grow some of your own foods and herbs at home.”
For Merrillville resident Christine Graves, gardening is a way for her to challenge herself and embrace her creative side.
“Finding just the right combination of flowers and shrubs that the colors play off of each other, as well as the texture of the evergreens so even in the darkest part of winter, I still have something pretty to look at,” she said.
Graves, a member of the Crown Point Garden Club, started her garden with a blank slate. When she first moved into her home, her yard only contained a couple mature trees and grass. After a few years, she began taking pictures of her progress and started a blog called rustic-refined.com where she answers readers’ questions about how and what to plant.
“(Gardening) is something positive that not only gives back to you as physical exercise and a stress reliever, it gives back to your sense of creativity,” Graves said. “No one is going to paint your canvas better than you.”
For those not sure where to begin, local garden clubs can be great sources of information, said Amanda Haley White, president of the Crown Point Garden Club.
“Even in such unsettling times as we are experiencing now, you can still get the satisfaction and relief of digging in the dirt that gardening brings and the social connection of staying in touch with others,” she said. “And, in belonging to a garden club, planting and enhancing community spaces for the public to enjoy is really gratifying.”
Several garden clubs in the region help maintain public areas. The Crown Point Garden Club, for example, has four gardens on the Old Courthouse lawn and two at the county fairgrounds. This has allowed members to get outdoors, exercise and share time together - all while social distancing, she said.
Hobart Garden Club members also have helped design and maintain gardens throughout the city, including gardens located outside the city post office, historical society, senior center, chamber of commerce and at the walking/bike trail rest stop memorial garden near the corner of East 8th Street and Lincoln Street.
“We have also helped landscape with wildflowers along the Savannah Trail and Robinson Lake in Hobart,” club president James Pavelka said.
The opportunity to interact with other garden members helps promote information on all phases of gardening so that individuals can choose an activity that suits their lifestyles, he said.
“Some want to know horticulture on growing outdoor plants, vegetables, trees and fruit,” he said. “Some want indoor gardens with houseplants, some want therapy activities for seniors making floral designs, or growing raised bed gardens or indoor small pot gardens of herbs, peppers or tomatoes.”
For those who do not have an interest in joining a garden club, Pavelka suggests checking out the library for books and DVDs on gardening, or calling local nurseries where experts can offer advice on planting in the region. County extension offices also offer information for local gardeners on what types of plants grow best in the region, he said.
While gardening may seem overwhelming for first-timers, clinical dietitian Allison Forajter says starting with a small space or container gardening may be the best way to dip your toe.
“Herbs especially can do very well in containers,” said Forajter, who works in hospitality and nutrition services at Community Hospital in Munster. “Any fruit, vegetable or herb can be grown in a container if the container size allows.”
Peppers and tomatoes are popular produce choices for container gardening, though even carrots, radishes, zucchini and strawberries can grow in small spaces, she said.
For White, remembering that even experienced gardeners don’t always have success is important.
“Don’t be afraid to jump in and try, whether you enjoy flowers, bushes, trees or veggies,” she said. “You don’t have to be perfect or have a lot of knowledge to get started, and you don’t need a large yard or flower bed. You can have one planted container on a tiny balcony and get gorgeous results and satisfaction.”
