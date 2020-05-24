Gardening also can be a good opportunity for families to learn together and feel a sense of achievement after watching plants grow from start to finish, especially when what is cultivated can be served during family meal time.

“Gardening is a good stress-relieving hobby and a very good exercise with the end result that provides you with healthy foods right at your fingertips,” Santana said. “It is also very cost-effective to be able to grow some of your own foods and herbs at home.”

For Merrillville resident Christine Graves, gardening is a way for her to challenge herself and embrace her creative side.

“Finding just the right combination of flowers and shrubs that the colors play off of each other, as well as the texture of the evergreens so even in the darkest part of winter, I still have something pretty to look at,” she said.

Graves, a member of the Crown Point Garden Club, started her garden with a blank slate. When she first moved into her home, her yard only contained a couple mature trees and grass. After a few years, she began taking pictures of her progress and started a blog called rustic-refined.com where she answers readers’ questions about how and what to plant.