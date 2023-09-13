GARY — The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority hopes to trim its debt payments by refinancing bonds issued in 2015 to complete the project to extend the airport's main runway.

The action, if done in the current interest rate environment, would reduce payments annually from about $2.1 million to $2 million for the next 15 years.

The authority board voiced preliminary approval for the refinancing at their Wednesday meeting. It will hold a public hearing and final vote on the measure Oct. 11.

Also Wednesday, the board approved $384,000 in paving work on non-airfield roads and parking lots. The work begins about $2.3 million worth of paving the engineering firm American Structurepoint recommended the airport undertake after reviewing and assessing its non-airfield pavement.

"We want to spread that $2.3 million by priority over the next six years," Airport Executive Director Dan Vicari said.

This year's work, to be done by the contractor Milestone, includes about one-third of the airport terminal parking lot, the access road to the fuel farm, and an outer perimeter road from Chicago Avenue to the airport control tower, Vicari said.

The board also approved a contract not-to-exceed $20,000 for American Structurepoint to perform construction inspection services for the project.

Finally, the board approved a $165,000 contract with C. Lee Construction of Gary to demolish the airport hangar formerly occupied by NiSource. The airport is building a new 39,000 square-foot hangar on the site. Pangere Corp. was awarded a $3.42 million contract this summer for the construction work.