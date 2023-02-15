HAMMOND — Despite some delay, it appears Gary will have new legislative maps before the spring election.

Longtime Gary resident and voting-rights advocate Barbara Bolling-Williams filed a federal lawsuit against the Gary Common Council after the city missed the Dec. 31 redistricting deadline. However, during a Tuesday preliminary injunction hearing for the lawsuit, both Bolling-Williams' and the council's legal teams said an agreement had been reached.

"The Gary Common Council worked diligently to come up with a map that would not violate the constitutional rights of Mrs. Bolling or any other resident," said Tracy Coleman, one of the attorneys representing Bolling-Williams.

A new legislative map was approved during an emergency Common Council meeting held last week.

"The council heeded your urgency," council attorney Rinzer Williams III told U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon.

Diluting the vote

Federal, state and municipal election boundaries must be examined after each census to ensure each district has a similar population size. Between the 2010 and 2020 censuses Gary lost 11,969 residents, a drop that disproportionately impacted the 5th District.

Ideally, municipalities' total population deviation should be less than 10%. According to the lawsuit, Gary’s total population deviation is about 24%.

“In elections for the council, Mrs. Bolling and other voters in overpopulated Districts 1, 2, and 3 have less voting strength than voters in Districts 5 and 6, which are underpopulated,” the lawsuit states.

The suit asked the court to enjoin the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration from conducting any elections using Gary’s current legislative maps.

During a Feb. 1 initial hearing for the case, Williams said the redistricting process proved to be "much more difficult than we (the Common Council) originally thought and we ran out of time." At the initial hearing, Simon called the situation a "mess" and said the preferred solution would be "to have you guys work together and find a remedy that everybody is happy with."

A potential redistricting map was included with the lawsuit. Map A would have brought the city to a total deviation of 10.2%. Members of the Gary Redistricting Committee made some variations to Map A and ultimately presented a redistricting plan with a total deviation of about 7.34%. During an emergency council meeting held Friday, the proposed map was approved by a vote of 6-3.

The approved map will not displace any current Common Council incumbents or candidates.

"It allows the election to move smoothly," Coleman explained.

Bolling-Williams' legal team submitted a draft order to the court stating an agreement had been reached and that the new map will replace the malapportioned one. Simon will issue the order once it is finalized, a process Coleman said should be completed within a week.

"I was not trying to be difficult a couple of weeks ago, it's just that I was genuinely concerned that this issue had not been tended to," Simon said.

However, Washington, who attended the preliminary injunction hearing, said he is concerned the new maps will cause confusion at the ballot box as some residents will now be voting in a new district.

"My concern is not with an incumbent, it is not with the person running, but with the person who has to go out and vote," Washington said, adding that the Common Council will have to share the changes during all upcoming meetings to ensure constituents are aware.

Deputy Mayor Trent McCain said the "next step" is to have the redistricting deadline temporarily extended to ensure the city is compliant with state law.

When Gary Mayor Jerome Prince learned the council had missed the redistricting deadline, he reached out to Rep. Timothy Wesco, R-Mishawaka, chairman of the Indiana House Elections Committee, and Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Wayne Township, ranking minority member of the Indiana Senate Elections Committee, to seek a legislative solution.

Gary's new redistricting plan The new legislative maps approved by the Gary Common Council on Friday would bring the city's total population deviation to about 7.34%, even lower than the 10% target. The changes include: moving precinct 10 from the 1st District to the 4th District, adjusting the southern border of precinct 1, which is in District 2, so that it stops at 9th Avenue, moving all the residents affected by the border change into precinct 10, which is in District 6, and moving precincts 22 and 28 from the 4th District to the 5th. The new district populations are: District 1: 11,669 District 2: 11,675 District 3: 12,009 District 4: 11,326 District 5: 11,164 District 6: 11,250

