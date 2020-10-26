Gary Bond Bank closes on first refinance deal with Thea Bowman

The creation of the city of Gary Bond Bank also will help the city refinance existing bonds in some cases or potentially carry out projects.

The Gary bond bank has legal authority to issue bonds and use the proceeds to purchase debt for Gary and other cities, Gary-based nonprofits and Gary-affiliated entities such as the Gary Sanitary District, public library and school district.

Historically, the city has used the Hammond Bond Bank when borrowing against anticipated taxing revenue, known as tax anticipation warrants, each year. Now, Prince said the city will obtain those TAWs at a better interest rate or on better terms through the Gary Bond Bank while reaping some revenue due to fees and other associated costs.

Other Indiana cities are forming bond banks. Hammond, Evansville, Carmel and Indianapolis are among the cities with such bond banks.

In establishing its own Bond Bank, city leaders have said Gary can begin to improve its credit worthiness overtime, which will lead to better borrowing terms down the road.

Board Chair Michael Suggs said it's certainly exciting for the bond bank to achieve its first contract, and he foresees Thea Bowman saving considerable money over the life of the loan.