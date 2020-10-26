Gary Bond Bank closes on first refinance deal with Thea Bowman

GARY — The city's newly created Bond Bank has closed on its first deal.
Mayor Jerome Prince signed the closing papers Wednesday, making the refinancing deal with a Gary charter school — Thea Bowman Leadership Academy — official.
The charter school's longtime operator, Drexel Foundation for Educational Excellence, is refinancing the remaining balance of its 2009 high school construction loans through the Gary Bond Bank, records show.
The loan will be about $16.5 million, with a net savings is nearly $2.2 million.
Attorney Tony Walker, a key adviser to the Prince administration, said that's $2.2 million that can be put toward education instead of debt.
Thea Bowman opened in the early 2000s and is one of the first charter schools in the Region.
Prince announced the creation of a city bond bank in March, aimed to help the cash-strapped city and other non-city entities borrow money on potentially better interest rates and terms.
The fact that the Gary Bond Bank already has inked its first deal is a good sign, Prince said Thursday.
"Those first deals are the hardest to execute, but this is a great sign to know there's interest outside of the city of Gary proper," Prince said.
The creation of the city of Gary Bond Bank also will help the city refinance existing bonds in some cases or potentially carry out projects.
The Gary bond bank has legal authority to issue bonds and use the proceeds to purchase debt for Gary and other cities, Gary-based nonprofits and Gary-affiliated entities such as the Gary Sanitary District, public library and school district.
Historically, the city has used the Hammond Bond Bank when borrowing against anticipated taxing revenue, known as tax anticipation warrants, each year. Now, Prince said the city will obtain those TAWs at a better interest rate or on better terms through the Gary Bond Bank while reaping some revenue due to fees and other associated costs.
Other Indiana cities are forming bond banks. Hammond, Evansville, Carmel and Indianapolis are among the cities with such bond banks.
In establishing its own Bond Bank, city leaders have said Gary can begin to improve its credit worthiness overtime, which will lead to better borrowing terms down the road.
Board Chair Michael Suggs said it's certainly exciting for the bond bank to achieve its first contract, and he foresees Thea Bowman saving considerable money over the life of the loan.
"My hope is the Bond Bank will be a foundation for economic opportunities within the city of Gary," Suggs said.
The bank is governed by a five-member board of directors.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.