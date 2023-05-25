Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Gary Chamber of Commerce will hear about Methodist Hospitals' 100th anniversary this year.

Methodist Hospitals CEO Matt Doyle will address the Gary Chamber of Commerce's monthly general membership meeting and luncheon at noon June 12 at the Chateau Banquet Hall at 530 W. 61st Avenue in Merrillville. Networking starts at 11:30 a.m.

Doyle will give a talk entitled "Methodist Hospitals 100 Years and Counting."

Methodist Hospitals' roots date back almost as far as Gary, which was founded as a U.S. Steel company town in 1906. In 1910, Nurse Margaret Pritchard, who served in the Boer War in South Africa, went from Chicago to Gary to establish a hospital in the fledgling Steel City.

She initially opened Gary General Hospital in a three-story frame structure at 801 Van Buren Street in 1911. Looking to ensure its longtime viability, she established a board of directors, filed paperwork with the state and looked for a local religious affiliation to secure funding.

The Methodist Board of Hospitals of Indiana started raising funds in 1918 to build a new hospital at 6th and Grant Street in downtown Gary, suffering some fundraising challenges during World War I. It opened the 86-bed Methodist Hospital in 1923, serving 2,087 patients and delivering 299 babies in the first year.

Methodist Hospitals went on to open a Southlake Campus in Merrillville and a Midlake Campus closer to the Borman Expressway. The healthcare system has been responsible for a number of firsts over the years, including the first in Northwest Indiana to offer Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy, Optical Coherence Tomography and 3D breast tomosynthesis.

Methodist Hospitals now employs 2,172 people and has an annual economic impact of $906 million, according to its annual report.

The luncheon costs $25 per person and must be paid for in advance. It can be paid for over the phone with American Express, Master Card and Visa credit and debit cards.

For more information, call 219-885-7407.