Elkhart Mayor Rod Robertson will address the Gary Chamber of Commerce at its next general membership luncheon.

The chamber representing businesses in Gary will host Roberson as its guest speaker at its meeting at noon Aug. 14 at The Chateau Banquets at 530 W. 61st Ave. in Merrillville. Networking starts at 11:30 a.m. and attendees are encouraged to bring their business cards.

Robertson served four terms on the city council of Elkhart, the RV manufacturing capital of North America in north-central Indiana, before being elected the city's first Black mayor in 2019. Now seeking reelection, he has pursued projects like neighborhood revitalization, housing, new playgrounds and the addition of mental health specialists to the Elkhart Police Department. He's also been working to reopen the Tolson Center for troubled youth in the blue-collar city east of South Bend.

"The city of Elkhart has a rich manufacturing tradition with emerging industries. Mayor Roberson will share with members how the city’s economic and financial growth through 'The Thrive Plan,' is working," The Gary Chamber of Commerce said in a press release. "Can a model of that plan boost our economy and benefit your business? Let’s hear what it’s all about."

The luncheon costs $25 per person, which must be paid in advance to reserve a seat and lunch.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 219-885-7407.