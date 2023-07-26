The Gary/Chicago International Airport has added a new rescue and firefighting truck to its fleet.
The acquisition of the 3,000-gallon truck, along with two high-speed runway brooms for snow removal, was approved in August 2022 and financed by a $2 million in federal Community Project Fund money and 5% contributions from the state and the airport.
“It’s exciting to see the airport rescue and firefighting truck physically here at GCIA and ready to be used," Executive Director Dan Vicari said. "Once in operation the fire truck will expand the type of airplanes that can land at the airport. We are ready to see the growth this investment will provide.”
GCIA Authority Chairman Pete Visclosky thanked U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan for securing the federal funding.
“His continued support does not go unnoticed. While the fire truck was secured with $2 million from FY 2022’s Community Project Funding, Congressman Mrvan also recently secured $6 million in FY 2023 Community Project Funding for further investments in airport infrastructure.”
People are also reading…
“This acquisition of a state-of-the-art fire engine will protect firefighters and demonstrate to airport tenants, current and future, that the Gary airport is poised for growth," Mrvan said.
Newly listed homes for sale in the Northwest Indiana area
3 Bedroom Home in Portage - $406,055
**UNDER CONSTRUCTION** Welcome to The Sapphire 2-Story located in Deer Creek Estates. This inviting home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5-bathroom with a 2 car garage. On the main floor, you'll find 9-foot ceilings, creating an open and spacious feel. The Great Room is connected to the Kitchen with pantry and Caf, great for entertaining. Additionally, there is a Flex Room on the main floor that can serve as a Dining Room or Den. Moving to the upper level, you'll discover 3 bedrooms and a loft area. The main bedroom includes an ensuite bathroom with walk-in shower, double bowl vanity, and a roomy walk-in closet. The other two spacious bedrooms have great closet space and share a full bathroom. For added convenience, there is an upper-level laundry. PRICING INCLUDES LANDSCAPING, 90% EFFICIENCY FURNACE & CENTRAL AIR. PHOTOS ARE REPRESENTATIVE OF OUR MODEL HOME.SELLER OFFERING INCENTIVES!!
4 Bedroom Home in Portage - $404,185
*Proposed Construction* Welcome to The Jasmine 2-story home in Deer Creek Estates. Offering 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a 2-car garage. The main level offers 9ft ceiling and an open concept design, which allows for seamless interaction between the Great Room, Kitchen with Pantry, and Dining Room. Additional amenities include a conveniently situated powder room, mudroom and large walk-in closet accessible from the garage. On the upper level, you will find 4 bedrooms, including the main bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom including a soaker tub, double bowl vanity and separate shower. There is also a spacious loft area that can be used as a flexible space. Finishing off the upper level are 3 additional bedrooms each providing abundant closet space, a full bathroom, and laundry room on the upper level adds convenience. PRICING INCLUDES LANDSCAPING, 90% EFFICIENCY FURNACE & CENTRAL AIR. PHOTOS ARE REPRESENTATIVE OF OUR MODEL HOME. SELLER OFFERING INCENTIVES!!
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $369,995
*PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION*. Our new ONYX plan offers 3 bedrooms/with optional 4th and 3 bathrooms.This plans is open concept with Great Room that flows into the Breakfast Room/ Kitchen. Main floor also offers a flex room that can be an office/den or main floor bedroom with a closet.The 2nd floor offers a large BEDROOM SUITE with a large closet and ATTACHED Bath. There are 2 other bedrooms on floor with a loft or make it your 4th bedroom, and an additional bathroom. Plan comes with partial basement with optional full. Located in Winfield, GRAND RIDGE offers city water, Crown Point schools and just minutes to Interstate 65. Many lots to choose from. Some lots may have a lot premium.
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $384,995
**PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION** The Jasmine, a 4 Bedroom 2 story. The main level features open concept into living room. The formal dining can be enclosed for an office/den. You will love the Mud room and large walk in closet coming in from the garage. The upper level features a LOFT and 4 BEDROOMS. Laundry room upstairs also. The photos/tour is a representation of the model and can show upgrades.. Located in Winfield, Grand Ridge offers city water, Crown Point schools and just minutes to Interstate 65. Many lots to choose from. Some lots may have a lot premium.
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $342,995
Check out the SIENNA PLAN... A 2 STORY with 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH AND A UPPER LEVEL LOFT. Open concept main level. Partial basement with LAUNDRY LOCATED ON UPPER LEVEL WITH BEDROOMS!! LOCATED IN WINFIELD NEWEST NEIGHBORHOOD GRAND RIDGE. Award winning CROWN POINT SCHOOLS!! Great functional floor plan at a GREAT PRICE!!! 90%+ HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER HEATER just to mention a few of the standard features. **PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION** PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE OF ANOTHER HOME IN NEIGHBORHOOD.
2 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $333,995
The Lavender is a 1525 square feet 2 bedroom RANCH with den or make it a 3 bdrm. Also, can add a second bathroom.OPEN CONCEPT floor plan boasts a great room which is open to the kitchen. Master suite with walk-in closet. Main floor laundry. LOCATED IN WINFIELD NEWEST NEIGHBORHOOD GRAND RIDGE. Award winning CROWN POINT SCHOOLS!! Great functional floor plan at a GREAT PRICE!!! 90%+ HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER HEATER just to mention a few of the standard features. **PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION*
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $372,995
You are going to love this floor plan! The Sapphire is a 2 STORY with 3 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATH AND A UPPER LEVEL LOFT. This is an impressive, functional floor plan at a GREAT PRICE!!! Beautiful, open concept main level. LAUNDRY CONVIENENTLY LOCATED ON THE UPPER LEVEL WITH BEDROOMS!! THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN WINFIELD'S NEWEST NEIGHBORHOOD, GRAND RIDGE. Winfield offers award winning CROWN POINT SCHOOLS!! 90%+ HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER HEATER just to mention a few of the standard features. **PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION** PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE OF ANOTHER HOME IN NEIGHBORHOOD.
3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $399,900
BUILDERS MODEL! RANCH luxury paired villas in the Gates of St. John! ALL BRICK villas come STANDARD w/ upgraded finishes & high quality features. 1838 sq.ft. w/ FULL BASEMENT has roughed in plumbing for future finishing. Open concept floor plan includes cathedral ceilings, fireplace, granite counters, stainless appliances & beautiful but durable luxury vinyl plank flooring. Enjoy your morning beverage in the place that sure to become the favored, the fabulous SUNROOM- also standard! Rest well knowing that from the ground up attention to detail has been incorporated into the construction, like the concrete block party wall that separates the units providing superior fireproofing & soundproofing. Energy efficient Pella windows, electric in conduit, high efficiency furnace w/humidifier & lifetime architecture shingles are just some of the standard features you'll pay extra for elsewhere. Age restricted community. This BUILDERS MODEL WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE in 2024
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $799,000
This stunning 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom house on a premium lot in The Preserves in St. John is complete and ready for you to make it home. The detail when you walk through the doors will amaze you. There is an expanded kitchen and great room with a spectacular two story fire place. Office with 6 panel glass doors can also be used for formal dining with a pocket door to the kitchen. Tons of cabinets and counter space with a walk in pantry with a beverage refrigerator. Main floor primary bedroom has cathedral ceilings, luxurious bathroom, and custom walk in closet. Laundry, mud room, and half bath round out the main level. Upstairs you'll find a second primary bedroom with full en suite and walk in closet as well and two additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Second floor laundry is already equipped with a washer and dryer! Full unfinished basement with 9 foot ceilings, egress window and rough in. The huge covered patio off the kitchen allows for the entertaining to continue outside!
2 Bedroom Home in Munster - $449,135
SIGNIFICANT CONCESSIONS AVAILABLE.FOR A SHORT TIME.UNIT just completed 2023, Beautiful 4 story, elevator building, Centennial Village, a Walkable, Lifestyle Center, a unique living experience 1728 SQ FT. *2 bedroom, 2 bath *9 'ceilings *Kitchen Island *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, slow close doors & drawers, quartz, G E appliances *Primary bedroom with walk in closet, double sinks, tiled shower/glass door *Spacious second bath *In unit laundry * located on the curve of the building overlooking the circle drive & views of Centennial Park *Single Garage space is sold separately,$28,960, includes secure storage area *10 yr Real Estate tax abatement (restrictions) SAVE THOUSANDS OF $*Secured doors & cameras thru out *Resident's patio with grills & firepit * Solid Commercial grade construction *Located next to the 200 + acre Park. Enjoy the park's events, golf, bike ride the regional trail network & enjoy the water features, art & gardens. MONTHLY HOA DUES ARE $302.45 NO PETS