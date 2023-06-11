GARY — In 1908, just two years after the founding of Gary, a church that nurtured people of color through slavery, segregation and Jim Crow yearned to be preserved in new cities.

That spiritual grounding led to the start of First Baptist Church, a limestone structure in the 600 block of West 21st Avenue in the Midtown area.

The faith community, which claims to be the oldest African American congregation in Gary, is marking its 115th anniversary with a three-day revival. It ends Sunday.

However, as Rochelle Moody points out, there is more to this community than limestone and a pipe organ.

Moody, an attorney in the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office who chairs First Baptist’s deacon ministry, is called the church’s unofficial “CEO” in the absence of a full-time pastor. The lifelong member of the church “grew up here. I appreciate the rich history. I’ve been able to be exposed to powerful people of God."

Moody cited several active ministries, including Girl Scouts, Sunday school, youth group and a “really dynamic music ministry” — name-dropping longtime music director Eva Brooks, the late mother of "Star Trek" actor Avery Brooks.

Bessie Byrd Griggs, another pioneer family of First Baptist, had a daughter, Bessie Tatum, who also directed church music.

“It’s just about the relationships you formed here,” Moody said. “My family has been here since the 1940s, so I have roots here.”

Strong elderly congregation

First Baptist has its share of senior worshippers among its 200 members. Those who are 90-plus are part of Love Sharers, and the church has 10 or 11 of them, Moody said, with a few who are older than 100.

Another active ministry is First Baptist’s food pantry, serving 55 to 60 families each month. The church also offers a Senior Box distribution of additional food supplies.

The youth ministry, directed by the Rev. Kenneth Gray, hosts a youth revival and a Youth Day in July.

First Baptist has several mission groups that are involved in clothes collections, providing toiletries and celebrating Black History Month in February.

Another ministry, Brotherhood, works with young Blacks in schools.

The church’s video ministry reaches out to those who have moved away or cannot attend in-person services. As Moody explained, young people videotape services, then post them on Facebook.

Staying connected

“We’re able to reach out and stay in touch,” Moody said, “and people have commented they enjoy our services. We’re able to reach those who can’t make it here.”

While Moody is a more mature church member, Stephanie King is a young person who grew up in the church and serves as its dance ministry leader. She prepared four high schoolers to perform liturgical dance at the revival.

“This church is my second home,” King said. “My age group grew up here. I made my first friendships here, and they’ve lasted a lifetime.”

Through liturgical dance, “we’re having fun and learning at the same time.”

As was common with many churches, the first services were in a private residence. Once a lot was purchased, First Baptist’s first house of worship was built at 1617 Washington St. In 1917, the rebuilt church was debt-free and moved to the lot at 2101 Washington St. — it's now the home of Washington Street Church of God. That structure proved to be the foundation for a larger church; an expansion project started in 1918 and was completed in 1925.

Pipe organ a first

In 1926, First Baptist became the first African American church in Gary to have a pipe organ. Despite the Great Depression, the final mortgage was burned in 1938.

By 1949, the continued growth of the congregation led to a second building program. Ten lots were purchased on 21st Avenue near Harrison Street for a new church site. Ground was broken May 2, 1954, with the church’s cornerstone laid July 11. To speed the building project, a fundraising drive known as “Let’s Arrive in 55” asked each church family to contribute $55.

In 1955, the pastor, officers and members marched from Washington Street to 626 W. 21st Ave.

The move to a new church sparked increased community involvement. A foreign missionary project for the education of two Nigerian students, a college scholarship fund for youth members and a housing development known as Fellowship Gardens are representative of an “outreach ministry that sought to serve the total human existence.”

Helping around the world

In addition, money from First Baptist helped rebuild a church in Haiti destroyed by a hurricane. The church was renamed First Baptist of Leogan in honor of the Gary church’s contributions toward its rebuilding.

On March 16, 1980, a Moller pipe organ of 13 ranks with 818 pipes was installed. Around 1983, a major remodeling project was begun. Exterior sandblasting, resurfaced parking lot, cushioned pews, pew Bibles and a new air-conditioning system were among the projects.

The church has experienced a number of pastors and improvements to its structure.

Amenities keep growing

Enhancements and additions have included elevator installation, Saturday Night Alive, Friday Night Movie, alternative praise, church website, radio telephone system and a Sunday Cafe.

To date, a 14-passenger handicap-accessible bus has been purchased. Digital media have been installed in the sanctuary and throughout the church facility, along with an upgraded audio system. Canopies were placed over the front and rear entrances to the church. The windows have been enhanced and cleaned in multiple areas, and the exterior stone was sandblasted.

According to the National Register of Historic Places, the oldest church in Gary is St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2271 W 10th Ave., which traces its earliest services to 1863, when German Lutheran immigrants arrived in the Tolleston area.