Gary citywide cleanup campaign to launch Friday

GARY — The city is gearing up to launch its citywide cleanup campaign — "All In Gary!" — Friday and Saturday.

All hands will be on deck for the project, which kicks off twice monthly cleanups in different neighborhoods across the city.

“We all want a clean city, and we want to proud of our neighborhoods when we look out of our windows,” Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said in a news release.

“We’re talking about a deep cleanse and makeover of our city this weekend and monthly cleanups all across Gary.”

The first cleanup will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Gary City Hall with a send-off by Prince. Employees from all city departments will fan out to tackle cleanup and landscaping projects around downtown.

A COVID-19 vaccination site also will be held by the Gary Health Department in conjunction with the kickoff.

The first cleanup areas include Gateway Park East and West, north of Gary City Hall; areas surrounding the Genesis Center and a city park on Fifth Avenue and Broadway; the Broadway corridor from Second to 11th avenues; Massachusetts Street from Fifth to Ninth avenues; the Adam Benjamin Jr. Metro Center; and multiple sites throughout Glen Park.