Gary citywide cleanup campaign to launch Friday

GARY — The city is gearing up to launch its citywide cleanup campaign — "All In Gary!" — Friday and Saturday.
All hands will be on deck for the project, which kicks off twice monthly cleanups in different neighborhoods across the city.
“We all want a clean city, and we want to proud of our neighborhoods when we look out of our windows,” Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said in a news release.
“We’re talking about a deep cleanse and makeover of our city this weekend and monthly cleanups all across Gary.”
The first cleanup will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Gary City Hall with a send-off by Prince. Employees from all city departments will fan out to tackle cleanup and landscaping projects around downtown.
A COVID-19 vaccination site also will be held by the Gary Health Department in conjunction with the kickoff.
The first cleanup areas include Gateway Park East and West, north of Gary City Hall; areas surrounding the Genesis Center and a city park on Fifth Avenue and Broadway; the Broadway corridor from Second to 11th avenues; Massachusetts Street from Fifth to Ninth avenues; the Adam Benjamin Jr. Metro Center; and multiple sites throughout Glen Park.
Rachelle Morgan-Ceaser, deputy director of Public Works, said General Services crews have worked on multiple gateways to the city "well in advance," of the cleanup campaign.
Morgan-Ceaser, in a news release, also welcomed help from companies, such as Great Lakes Industrial, and volunteers in the kickoff.
“So many people want to make a difference in our city, and this is a great way to get everyone involved,” Morgan-Ceaser said. “I’m proud of the work our crews have already done, and I’m looking forward to seeing our city’s transformation.”
City crews and volunteers will be available to help community groups, companies and families clean up their neighborhoods twice monthly, weather permitting, as a part of the All In Gary! campaign.
For more information on joining the campaign, call 219-881-1300.
Gallery: Prince touts continued blight eradication, new identity for Gary during State of the City address
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince delivered his first in-person State of the City address Wednesday at the Gary SouthShore RailCats Steel Yard stadium, where he discussed economic development projects in the city and progress his administration has made on cleaning up Gary and making the city safer.