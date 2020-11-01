Gary committee strikes most salary hikes as state budget deadline nears

Council members more recently proposed salary increases for police and fire personnel, saying they were long overdue, but the Prince administration has said there's no money in the budget for raises or other perks at this time.

At this week's Finance Committee meeting, Adkins proposed cutting the city's fuel consumption budget to about $632,000 and professional services to $1.98 million. She also proposed cuts to overtime in general services, vehicle maintenance and other areas like advertising and printing.

Prince's chief of staff, Arlene Colvin, said the city's professional services budget is lower than last year, and the gasoline budget cannot be reduced without negatively impacting the city's operations.

She said the city has historically never budgeted enough money for gasoline, so Gary government starts each new fiscal year months behind in bills. The city has spent about $500,000 so far this year in gasoline, she said.

This is the first year in a long time that the city has paid its gasoline vendor on a timely basis, she said.

"Hopefully, by the end of this year, we'll have some credibility. But this has been going on for a while," she said.