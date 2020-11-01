Gary committee strikes most salary hikes as state budget deadline nears

GARY — Members on the Gary Common Council say they don't intend to consider salary hikes proposed by Mayor Jerome Prince's administration for any government employee making over $30,000 — or roughly the city's median income.
Gary Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4th, said she also thinks elected officials — council members, the clerk's office and courthouse included — should not receive raises this year, given the financial strain the Steel City is in.
The city’s proposed 2021 budget includes about $55 million in the General Fund, $9.6 million to cover fire and police pensions, and $23.8 million to fund the operations of the police and fire departments and their respective civil service commissions, budget records show.
The council's digging of their heels Tuesday against Prince-proposed salary hikes means Eric Reaves, executive director for Community Investment, may not see his proposed increase from $70,000 to $90,000.
Reaves also is senior adviser to mayor Prince, and has headed up the parks department on an interim basis since April. Reaves, as head of Community Investment, oversees department heads in zoning, planning, economic development and code enforcement. He also oversees data and analytics.
This year, Reaves received $30,000 for leading the parks department, too, which amounts to a little less than half the parks superintendent’s typical annual salary.
Council members more recently proposed salary increases for police and fire personnel, saying they were long overdue, but the Prince administration has said there's no money in the budget for raises or other perks at this time.
At this week's Finance Committee meeting, Adkins proposed cutting the city's fuel consumption budget to about $632,000 and professional services to $1.98 million. She also proposed cuts to overtime in general services, vehicle maintenance and other areas like advertising and printing.
Prince's chief of staff, Arlene Colvin, said the city's professional services budget is lower than last year, and the gasoline budget cannot be reduced without negatively impacting the city's operations.
She said the city has historically never budgeted enough money for gasoline, so Gary government starts each new fiscal year months behind in bills. The city has spent about $500,000 so far this year in gasoline, she said.
This is the first year in a long time that the city has paid its gasoline vendor on a timely basis, she said.
"Hopefully, by the end of this year, we'll have some credibility. But this has been going on for a while," she said.
Colvin, who is also acting city controller, said she hopes to close a $3 million general fund revenue shortfall next year with additional cuts and funding some police and fire overtime from elsewhere.
For many years now, the police department has always been budgeted for about 200 officers, though the headcount, in actuality, has hovered anywhere from 160 to 175 in recent years.
The city's police union president, Sgt. Gregory Wolf, has proposed a 3%, one-year increase for officers in 2021, along with vacation scheduling changes, a clothing allowance increase and more.
Per state statute, the Gary council must vote on a budget by the state’s Nov. 2 deadline; if not, the city would be forced to revert back to its 2020 spending levels.
Colvin said she has until Nov. 6 to file a budget with the state of Indiana.
"The budget has to receive final approval by Monday," Colvin said.
