Gary cops, sheriff open satellite office in Miller neighborhood

GARY — Gary police and the Lake County sheriff are expanding the way they partner to bridge gaps in strapped city public safety resources.

The city police and the county sheriff’s departments announced Thursday they are opening a new satellite office in the Miller neighborhood in the coming weeks.

The new office at 601 Lake St. is a “tangible sign” that the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and the Gary Police Department are collaborating to improve public safety and the relationship with the public, Mayor Jerome Prince said.

The office, designed to improve community policing efforts, is opening in the heart of the city’s Miller downtown section, just off the lakefront.

Prince said the office will serve all city residents.

It also will give Lake County sheriff’s deputies a headquarters during times of increased patrols, such as in the spring and summer, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

That’s typically when the beachfront community sees an increase in tourists and when businesses thrive, with art exhibits, eccentric eateries, coffee shops and craft breweries.