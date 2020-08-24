Gary council awards $669,000 tax abatement on Broadway Lofts project

Prince and his team have not been shy about their dislike of how the CBA law is structured.

“It’s my opinion and it’s been that from the beginning, that there were issues with the existing CBA and the most effective thing to do would be to repeal the present CBA and start over again and draft ones acceptable to both council and administration that is friendlier to business,” Prince said at Tuesday’s meeting.

McCrady said the city needs an accountability law like the current CBA.

She said countless big-name companies have approached Gary government in the city's long, financially troubled history. They request tax breaks in the form of multi-year abatements, and then ignore pleas for neighborhood revitalization, local hiring initiatives, fair wages and job training, she said.

McCrady added Schwiegeraht and his team should be held to the CBA local and minority hiring standards, even in the first phase of the project.

“You want all these tax breaks? Our CBA says you have to engage with us on local hiring, instead of hiring your own people,” McCrady said. “The city of Gary is tired of being taken advantage of, and not getting anything in exchange for those tax breaks.”