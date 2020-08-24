Gary council awards $669,000 tax abatement on Broadway Lofts project

GARY — The Gary Common Council approved a tax abatement worth an estimated $669,000 last week for the developer behind the Broadway Lofts project in downtown Gary.
Acting Council President William Godwin, D-1st, abstained from the vote, and the seven other council members in attendance via Zoom video voted in favor last Tuesday.
Pete Schwiegeraht, vice president of the Westchester, Ohio-based MVAH Partners, framed the request for tax abatement as a do-or-die scenario.
He could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
Schwiegeraht told the Gary Common Council that the affordable housing project on the site of the historic Memorial Auditorium — if delayed much longer — will be lost due to the potential of investors backing out. He noted the request for the abatement was submitted back in October.
“If we don’t get started in August, we’re risking winter conditions, which will add $500,000 in costs that are going to drastically make this project infeasible,” he said.
The plan is to build out a three-story, 40,000-square-foot multi-family building at Seventh and Broadway at an $11-million price tag.
Funded through Indiana's Moving Forward 3.0 program, Broadway Lofts will include 38 loft-style apartments, 4,000 square feet for ground-floor retail and 2,000 square feet of community space.
“It’s been an uphill battle to keep resources in place,” Schwiegeraht said. “Last week, we lost $300,000 worth of local resources (from the Gary Housing Authority). We’re plugging holes and trying to keep this thing afloat. I’m mentioning this because there’s a potential, dire risk (of losing) future developments if we can’t get this across the finish line.”
The vote to grant MVAH Partners the property tax break did not come without controversy.
At issue was whether the Broadway Lofts developers should be held accountable under a new Community Benefits Agreement law that is triggered when a developer requests a public subsidy.
Schwiegeraht asked for some leniency, which the council and mayor's administration can do on a case-by-case basis.
The CBA law, if followed, gives residents a seat at the negotiating table when the city considers major developer projects. It's designed to improve minority and local hiring initiatives and compels developers to invest in impacted neighborhoods.
Schwiegeraht is asking for the Broadway Lofts project be exempt from compliance with the CBA during the first phase of construction.
He said the Broadway Lofts project was funded, prepped and proposed long before the CBA law existed. The law was approved at the tail-end of 2019 and during former mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson’s last month in office.
The CBA law, as written, requires developers to invest 15% of any tax abatement or in-kind assistance back into the neighborhood for improvements; to participate in an apprenticeship training program; to provide health insurance to employees; to pay a living wage of $15.50; and to offer a certain percentage of construction jobs to local residents.
Schwiegeraht said the firm is willing to invest the 15% of the abatement into the neighborhood, but anything beyond that would require the project to be largely rebid and delay it even more.
Schwiegeraht said the firm is committed complying with the CBA in subsequent phases of the project. A second phase of Broadway Lofts could include town homes that would be located on the site of the auditorium.
Godwin, who abstained from the voting, suggested no one in the Prince administration or in the city’s redevelopment office notified Schwiegeraht’s team about the CBA requirements earlier.
Schwiegeraht said there were attempts to address these issues, but due to the timing of the project, none of the hiring goals can be fulfilled in phase I.
Carolyn McCrady, a Gary resident involved in the CBA’s creation and a leading member of the formed citizens committee, said she believes the mayor's administration didn’t push the CBA requirements on the Broadway Lofts project because they desire to “do away with it.”
Prince and his team have not been shy about their dislike of how the CBA law is structured.
“It’s my opinion and it’s been that from the beginning, that there were issues with the existing CBA and the most effective thing to do would be to repeal the present CBA and start over again and draft ones acceptable to both council and administration that is friendlier to business,” Prince said at Tuesday’s meeting.
McCrady said the city needs an accountability law like the current CBA.
She said countless big-name companies have approached Gary government in the city's long, financially troubled history. They request tax breaks in the form of multi-year abatements, and then ignore pleas for neighborhood revitalization, local hiring initiatives, fair wages and job training, she said.
McCrady added Schwiegeraht and his team should be held to the CBA local and minority hiring standards, even in the first phase of the project.
“You want all these tax breaks? Our CBA says you have to engage with us on local hiring, instead of hiring your own people,” McCrady said. “The city of Gary is tired of being taken advantage of, and not getting anything in exchange for those tax breaks.”
The Gary Common Council has debated the CBA law the past several months. Proposed amendments to the CBA were sent back to the city council’s Planning Committee meeting, set for Aug. 25, for further discussion.
