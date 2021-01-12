Gary council supports Sen. Melton's charter school ban legislation

GARY — The Gary Common Council voted unanimously at a recent special meeting to throw its support behind state legislation eyed at banning the creation of new charter schools citywide.

A ban on new charter schools cannot be enacted at the local level, but the resolution passed Thursday night signals support to Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, and his pitch for permanent ban legislation in Indianapolis.

The move comes as the Gary Community School Corp. attempts to right its finances and boost enrollment and the Mayor Jerome Prince administration seeks to build a new state-of-the-art high school mirrored off Purdue Polytechnic in Indianapolis.

When Prince detailed those plans during his State of the City speech last month, he said he was pursuing a new school, specifically in partnership with Purdue or Indiana University Northwest, but has since said he hopes the public school system could be involved, in some way, in reshaping the way education is delivered to students in Gary.

In a statement, Prince said the city struggles to attract new, potential residents who want their children to receive an education from a top-rated school.