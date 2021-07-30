Gary council unanimously moves to launch investigation into failed Akyumen deal

"Many of us, and it is very much so public record, in a variety of venues expressed concerns, asked questions, raised issues and sought further due diligence before moving forward with either of these transactions, but those concerns fell on deaf ears," Godwin said.

Godwin said the Council hopes both properties, which "have tremendous historical, cultural, social and practical value for the city of Gary," will be recovered.

With oversight over the Commission as permitted under state law, Godwin said it is the Council's duty to thoroughly and completely investigate "everything that happened," with the Ivanhoe and Genesis Center transactions.

Investigation committee hearings will be held in executive session due to pending litigation, said Godwin, who added a court reporter or stenographer will be present at the meetings.

"We'll also, if necessary, use every legal tool available to us, and subpoena individuals who do not voluntarily come before us to answer our questions — we want that to be very clear," he said. "We are serious about our duty, and checks and balances, and ensuring that everything in this city is done appropriately, legally and competently."