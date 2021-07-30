Gary council unanimously moves to launch investigation into failed Akyumen deal

GARY — In a 13-minute special emergency meeting held over Zoom Friday, the Gary Common Council in a unanimous 9-0 vote moved to turn over a failed deal with a Los Angeles-based tech company to the council's investigation committee.
The vote will allow the committee to investigate the sale of both the Genesis Convention Center and the old Ivanhoe Gardens housing site, which were purchased by smartphone manufacturer and tech company Akyumen Industries Corp. in 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Before a motion was entertained, Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said he wanted to be "crystal clear," the Council had "absolutely no role, no role, in approving either of these transactions as it relates to Ivanhoe or the Genesis Convention Center."
Both properties were owned by the Gary Redevelopment Commission, he said, which consists of five members, three of whom are appointed by Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, and two appointed by the Council.
"Neither of those individuals, who are both Council appointees, voted to approve (a) purchase agreement, or to proceed with either of these transactions," Godwin said. "The Gary Common Council did not entertain any zoning change requests, any zoning variance requests."
Minutes from Gary Redevelopment Commission meetings held Aug. 5, 2020, and Aug. 19, 2020, show unanimous votes to conditionally accept a bid from Akyumen to purchase Ivanhoe Gardens at 3100-34 W. 11th Ave., and later approved an option to purchase agreement for the Ivanhoe property.
Eric Reaves, president of the board then and now, who also is the city's executive director of community investment, was absent from the Aug. 5 meeting; all members were present at the Aug. 19 meeting.
The Council's appointees to the Commission, Adam Hall, current Commission vice president, who previously served as secretary; and Jeremiah King, member, voted against selling the Genesis Center to Akyumen, as well as a resolution to amend a purchase agreement with Akyumen during a special meeting Dec. 11, 2020.
Broken promises prompt lawsuit
The deal with Akyumen to purchase the Genesis Center for $2.5 million, and Ivanhoe Gardens for $50,000 "was solely, 100% absolutely approved by Mayor Jerome Prince, his administration and the three appointees who represent him on the Gary Redevelopment Commission," Godwin said.
"Many of us, and it is very much so public record, in a variety of venues expressed concerns, asked questions, raised issues and sought further due diligence before moving forward with either of these transactions, but those concerns fell on deaf ears," Godwin said.
Godwin said the Council hopes both properties, which "have tremendous historical, cultural, social and practical value for the city of Gary," will be recovered.
With oversight over the Commission as permitted under state law, Godwin said it is the Council's duty to thoroughly and completely investigate "everything that happened," with the Ivanhoe and Genesis Center transactions.
Investigation committee hearings will be held in executive session due to pending litigation, said Godwin, who added a court reporter or stenographer will be present at the meetings.
"We'll also, if necessary, use every legal tool available to us, and subpoena individuals who do not voluntarily come before us to answer our questions — we want that to be very clear," he said. "We are serious about our duty, and checks and balances, and ensuring that everything in this city is done appropriately, legally and competently."
The investigation comes as the Gary Redevelopment Commission filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Akyumen Industries Corp., alleging the company breached two contracts.
The company promised to move its headquarters from Los Angeles to the Genesis Center, as well as build a 200,000-square-foot manufacturing plant where it would make phones, tablets and phablets that can show videos on walls, ceilings or other surfaces.
Akyumen also committed to invest at least $100 million and hire between 500 and 2,000 people over the next few years.
More than eight months later, the long-underused convention center in downtown Gary remains vacant. Not a shovel's worth of dirt has been turned at the Ivanhoe Gardens site.
The lawsuit alleges Akyumen failed to pay the $2.5 million it owed on the Genesis Center by July 27, which nullified the deal and exposed the company to a $100,000 liquidated damages fee.
The deal to buy the Ivanhoe property also fell through after Akyumen defaulted on its promise to provide a development agreement, the lawsuit alleges.
In a press release issued Wednesday, Prince said Akyumen made "many attractive promises," that it failed to deliver on.
Now, the city wants to explore other options.
“For me, the important thing to understand is the city of Gary has a lot to oﬀer and properties that can provide great opportunities for development,” Prince said. “Our ﬁrst attempts to monetize these two great properties didn’t work out, but we’re going to continue working with developers to reimagine (what) the properties can mean for our community.”