Gary firefighters giving away carbon monoxide detectors thanks to $5K NIPSCO grant

GARY — Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said a $5,000 grant from NIPSCO will help the department buy and install carbon monoxide detectors for city residents.

An estimated 100 to 150 households could benefit, depending on the final purchase price, according to Arlene Colvin, the mayor's chief of staff.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless and extremely poisonous gas that can kill within minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the United States each year, nearly 500 die, and as many as 20,000 visit emergency rooms, for exposure primarily from poorly maintained heating systems or gas stoves and gas-powered generators used for heat or power during storms, the CDC said.

O'Donnell said the fire department receives 911 calls every year alerting them of a faulty gas line, malfunctioning stove, or misuse of a gas-powered generator, causing carbon monoxide levels to rise.

"If you go to sleep, you will not wake up if you have high levels of CO2 in your house. Those CO2 detectors will sense that ... CO2 will put you to sleep forever," O'Donnell told the members of the Gary Common Council's Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday night.