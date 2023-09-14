MERRILLVILLE — Three new districts dedicated to promoting transit-oriented development are on track to be created this year after a public hearing Thursday began the formal process intended to culminate with State Budget Committee ratification of Transit Development District boundaries in south Hammond, downtown Gary and Porter.

The draft boundaries presented at the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority’s public hearing had distinct qualities, ranging from revitalization of downtown Gary to promotion of walkable communities in Hammond and leveraging the proximity of the state and national parks in Porter.

The TDDs are each anchored by commuter railroad stations, which are seen as potential catalysts for growth in the style of station-area development in the Illinois suburbs of Chicago.

“This is an opportunity to supercharge that,” RDA consultant Aaron Kowalski said of TDDs, in which incremental growth in property and income taxes will accrue to an account to be leveraged for promotion development in them.

Kowalski, of the firm MKSK, presented each of the TDDs at Thursday's hearing. They had previously been made public at evening forums in recent weeks.

Gary Metro Center

The Gary Metro Center TDD would cover 309 acres downtown and target infrastructure improvements, blight elimination and “community-focused redevelopment,” according to the presentation made earlier this month.

The proposed TDD has roughly a T shape, with the station at the top near the center. The district would extend west to include the campus of Methodist Hospitals Northlake. It would extend east to include the U.S. Steel Yard stadium and Buffington Park. The southward extension would include much of the properties along and near Broadway, down to 15th Avenue.

The Gary Metro TDD will benefit from funding made available by the General Assembly and Gov. Eric Holcomb in Senate Bill 434, which offers matching funds to the city for demolition of blighted downtown property.

Rachelle Ceasar, director of constituent services in Mayor Jerome Prince’s administration, praised the effort to create the TDD.

“The city thinks this is the best opportunity to get the highest return,” she said.

Dune Park

The proposed Dune Park TDD extends southward from the South Shore station to include areas west, east and south of Indiana 49’s interchange with U.S. 20. It would also take in another undeveloped area further west along U.S. 20.

It would cover 281 acres.

The TDD boundaries were set to support three future investment strategies, according to an RDA presentation made in the town of Porter: to take advantage of the waterfront location, the Indiana Dunes national and state parks, and to promote development to benefit residents and commuters.

The area’s potential as a gateway to the dunes parks will play a significant role, Kowalski said Thursday.

Town of Porter Development Director Michael Barry said the TDD would support the town’s new comprehensive plan.

“It dovetails into a lot of development we’re working on,” he said.

South Hammond

The 206-acre South Hammond TDD has the most spread-out boundaries to date. Its various parts are in a triangular-shaped area with one corner at the Borman Expressway near the Little Calumet River, another corner at the site of the former Gavit High School and the third corner just north of Harrison Park along Hohman Avenue. The TDD itself would include stretches along the West Lake line as it moves north along Lyman Avenue and then Hohman. It would travel east along 165th Street to take in a significant portion of its intersection with Columbia Avenue, stretching south to 169th Street.

The TDD would be intended to benefit the residential character of the area, and incorporate features like the Erie Lackawanna trail.

“We also think the station specifically will be used by Purdue Northwest,” Hammond Chief of Staff Phil Taillon said.

Hammond realtor Nathan Reeder encouraged the RDA to expand the TDD along 173rd.

“We’re leaving 115 acres or so on the table,” he said, referring to the 320-acre maximum size of a TDD’s initial area.

Next steps

The RDA and its consultants are taking those and other ideas into consideration as it tweaks the boundaries in advance of a second public hearing and vote on Oct. 12. After that, the final district maps will be submitted to the State Budget Committee for its consideration in October of November.

Seven TDDs have already been established: Hammond Gateway, Munster Ridge Road, Munster Dyer Main Street, East Chicago, Gary Miller, Portat/Ogden Dunes and Michigan City. Information on TDDs, including maps, slideshows and videos of public information sessions, is available at nwitdd.com.