Gary Health Department launches vaccine clinics

The Gary Health Department is now scheduling appointments to administer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible recipients, adding to the list of available injection sites across Northwest Indiana.

The vaccine is now available to individuals age 80 and older, as well as to licensed and unlicensed healthcare workers and first responders who have face-to-face interactions with patients or infectious material or work in a public-facing position that requires in-person contact.

A photo ID, proof of age, or verification of current employment as a healthcare worker or first responder in Indiana will be required.

Due to limited supply, the vaccine is available by appointment only to those currently eligible as determined by the Indiana State Department of Health.

That complete list is posted to https://ourshot.in.gov.

Appointments can also be scheduled at that website beginning Friday, Jan. 8.

There is no cost to the individual, but insurance may be charged an administration fee. Individuals should bring a photo ID and an insurance card if they have one.

Two vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, are currently available.