Gary Historical/Cultural Society hosts Christmas concert

GARY — The Gary Historical and Cultural Society is inviting the public to attend its Christmas concert this weekend.

Patricia Brown, the society’s president, said the Gary Civic Symphony Orchestra will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Indiana University Northwest Theatre, 3400 Broadway.

Tickets are $25 per person for adults and $15 for those 18 years old and younger.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling ahead at 219-789-2783 or 219-613-0005.

Brown said those attending should be in semi-formal or business dress, and masks are required.

Dharathula H. (Dolly) Hood Millender founded the Gary Historical and Cultural Society in 1976 to honor the city’s history, as the hometown of one of the world’s largest steel mills.

It manages one of the city’s first structures, the Gary Land Co. Building, in downtown Gary.

